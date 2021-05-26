newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Sports book hits Washington, D. C. And It’s Noteworthy

WILX-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article-WASHINGTON (AP) - The first full-service sportsbook at a major sports arena or stadium in the United States has opened in Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena is directly accessible from the sportsbook during games for the NBA’s Wizards in the playoffs. It could be for the NHL’s Capitals when they return to play in the fall. Team and arena owner Ted Leonsis says his hope is to capitalize on the increasing acceptance of legalized sports betting in the U.S. He believes this sportsbook will spawn others around the U.S.

www.wilx.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Sports
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Leonsis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Arena#Nhl#Nba#D C#Sports Betting#Team Sports#Nba#Hits#U S News#Ap#Wizards#Nhl#News 10#Legalized Sports#Games#Book#Local News#United States#Fall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Washington StatePosted by
Washington Voice

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Washington as of Tuesday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Washington: 1. 2202 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE (202) 678-6010; 2. 1117 10th St NW (202) 326-1401; 3. 3240 Pennsylvania Ave. SE (202) 584-5700; 4. 661 Pennsylvania Ave. SE (202) 543-3305; 5. 845 Bladensburg Rd NE (202) 397-2600; 6. 1199 Vermont Ave NW (202) 628-0720; 7. 5227 Georgia Ave NW (202) 723-5811; 8. 1755 Columbia Rd NW (202) 234-8601; 9. 2834 Alabama Ave SE (202) 582-4800; 10. 2350 Washington Pl NE (202) 635-8520; 11. 128 130 Kennedy St NW (202) 829-3235; 12. 2226 Wisconsin Ave (202) 944-8671; 13. 435 8th St NW (202) 783-4293; 14. 3031 14th St NW (202) 332-4865; 15. 2129 14th Street, North West (202) 299-0138; 16. 1000 U St NW (202) 518-2978; 17. 1100 New Jersey Ave SE (202) 488-2364; 18. 645 H St NE (202) 544-1878; 19. 804 Maine Ave SW (202) 488-1428; 20. 1515 New York Ave NE (202) 269-0005; 21. 7828 Georgia Ave NW (202) 882-1132; 22. 1506 21st St NW (202) 818-8070; 23. 326 East Capitol St NE (202) 543-4400; 24. 1800 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE (202) 503-3610; 25. 1400 7th St NW 202-238-0181; 26. 300 H St NE 202-548-5101; 27. 1050 Brentwood Rd NE 202-281-3901; 28. 1345 Park Rd NW 202-777-1078; 29. 1535 Alabama Ave SE 202-610-6450; 30. 1631 Kalorama Rd NW (202) 299-0874; 31. 1350 Potomac Ave SE (202) 544-1613; 32. 1201 First St NE (202) 589-0127; 33. 401 M St SE (202) 554-2076; 34. 1841 Columbia Rd NW (202) 795-9711; 35. 3001 P St NW (202) 337-4100; 36. 6500 Piney Branch Rd NW 202-723-5612; 37. 2845 Alabama Ave SE 202-575-7527; 38. 490 L St NW 202-719-2439; 39. 3830 Georgia Ave NW 202-722-4067; 40. 1100 4th St SW 202-719-2500; 41. 1855 Wisconsin Ave NW 202-333-6048; 42. 415 14th St SE 202-920-5875; 43. 1747 Columbia Rd NW 202-667-2080; 44. 1601 Maryland Ave NE 202-398-6900; 45. 5545 Connecticut Ave NW 202-364-0320; 46. 1217 22nd St NW 202-776-9084; 47. 801 7th St NW 202-789-5345; 48. 1155 F St NW #975 202-969-8814; 49. 1306 U St NW 202-328-8761; 50. 1815 Connecticut Ave NW 202-332-1718; 51. 3301 New Mexico Ave NW 202-966-4900; 52. 5929 Georgia Ave NW 202-719-3770;
Washington, DCrestorationnewsmedia.com

100th birthday

Hattie Rose Gaston-Pannell of Washington, D.C., turned 100 this month. She was born May 4, 1921, in ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Washington StateKUOW

Pandemic blog: Updates for Washington state

This post includes updates about Covid-19 in the Seattle area and Washington state. CovidWa.com: Not an official vaccine finder from the state, but the product of a former Microsoft developer who created a website to more easily find open vaccination appointments. As of Thursday, May 13, the Washington State Department...
Washington StateCBS 58

United Airlines adds nonstop service from Milwaukee to Washington, D.C.

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- United Airlines announced it will add daily nonstop service between Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) beginning Thursday, July 1. United Airlines made the announcement on Monday, May 17. The new flights will operate seven days a week, departing Milwaukee at...
TV SeriesWTOP

Victim, filmmakers reflect on DC Sniper attacks in true-crime TV series ‘I, Sniper’

Next year marks the 20th anniversary of the D.C. sniper attacks of 2002. The harrowing days are chronicled in the new documentary TV series “I, Sniper.”. “No one’s ever tried to do something this ambitious,” Creative Director John Smithson told WTOP. “There were three prongs to this: the families of the 10 known victims and those who survived … a huge number of law enforcement [for] the biggest manhunt in American history [and] getting phone calls with Lee Malvo from jail.”
Soccerchatsports.com

Mauricio Pereyra Nets Game-Winner in Lions’ 1-0 Victory at D.C. United

WASHINGTON, D.C. (May 16, 2021) - Orlando City SC (2-0-3, 8 points) took a 1-0 shutout victory at D.C. United (2-4-0, 6 points) on Sunday night at Audi Field. With the victory, the Lions set a new Club-record for consecutive results to start a campaign, sitting at five matches unbeaten to begin the 2021 season.
Washington, DCWashingtonian.com

Root on the Caps in New Baby Panda Gear

It’s the perfect crossover of two beloved things in DC: the baby panda and the Washington Capitals. The National Zoo released limited-edition merch designed with Xiao Qi Ji’s face over crossed hockey sticks, and the word “PANDAMONIUM” underneath. Some of the T-shirts have the name “Little Miracle” and number 21 on the back.
Washington StateGovernment Technology

Getting Washington’s New ShakeAlert Earthquake Warning

(TNS) - May 17— Washington residents with a cellphone in their pockets could have a short, but possibly critical warning before they feel the next big earthquake. Earlier this month, Washington joined California and Oregon in using the U.S. Geological Survey's ShakeAlert system for earthquake early warning. The program, which has been in the works since 2006, picks up shaking from sensors built across the state and sends alerts to residents nearby seconds before the ground starts moving. Depending on where they're located in proximity to the epicenter, cellphones will receive a warning seconds or tens of seconds before the ground shakes.
Soccerphiladelphiaunion.com

Next Match | Union head on the road for D.C. clash

Philadelphia Union will be back in action next weekend when the club travels down I-95 for a showdown with rival D.C. United. The match is set for Sunday, May 23rd with kick off from Audi Field set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the match on PHL17, stream on PhiladelphiaUnion.com or listen on FOX The Gambler and the iHeart Radio App.
Washington, DCPosted by
Shore News Network

Bar Rescue’s Jon Taffer opening new D.C. restaurant

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Taffer’s Tavern, the innovative new full service tavern concept founded by industry leading hospitality expert and star of Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue, Jon Taffer, today unveiled the location for its first of multiple restaurants coming to the Washington, D.C., metro area. Cuisine Solutions, the world’s leading manufacturer of sous vide foods and Taffer’s Tavern franchisee for the Washington, D.C., metro, signed a lease to bring the ‘Restaurant of the Future’ to 700 6th Street NW in the high-energy Penn Quarter neighborhood. Taffer originally tapped Cuisine Solutions to assist with menu development and kitchen design for Taffer’s Tavern, now the world’s authority on sous vide technology will operate the first D.C. location in alignment with its core of innovation. The future Taffer’s Tavern location is adjacent to the Capital One Arena complex and Gallery Place rapid transit station of the Washington Metro, all within walking distance to national landmarks, museums and popular attractions.