newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrisburg, PA

Jail Time For Former Penn State President

WILX-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article-HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A judge has upheld the jail sentence of the former Penn State president who was forced out as the school’s top administrator after Jerry Sandusky was arrested nearly a decade ago. The judge says Graham Spanier must report to jail on July 9 to begin serving at least two months for endangering the welfare of children, followed by two months of house arrest. Spanier had stayed out of jail during appeals. A Penn State spokesperson says Spanier remains a tenured faculty member on administrative leave who is not teaching classes.

www.wilx.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Sandusky
Person
Graham Spanier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State#House Arrest#Faculty Member#Ap#News 10#Jail Time#Administrative Leave#July#Appeals#Teaching#Local News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Pennsylvania StateWashington Times

Ex-Rep. Lou Barletta announces gubernatorial bid in Pennsylvania

Former Rep. Lou Barletta announced Monday he is running to become the next governor of Pennsylvania, vowing to “take back” the Keystone State from politicians “hell-bent on changing who we are and how we live.”. Mr. Barletta, one of the first members of Congress to endorse former President Trump in...
Pennsylvania Statebeavercountyradio.com

Pennsylvania’s Spring Primary: Ballot Issues, Judicial Races

Pennsylvania’s spring primary: ballot issues, judicial races. HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Beyond the local races on ballots, Pennsylvania’s primary election will determine the future of a governor’s authority during disaster declarations. Voters statewide Tuesday will decide four separate ballot questions, including two on whether to give state lawmakers much more power over disaster declarations. Voters also must decide primaries for open seats on the three statewide appellate courts, including a three-way GOP primary for state Supreme Court. In four parts of Pennsylvania, there are contests for open seats in the state Legislature. If recent turnout patterns hold, fewer than one-fifth of Pennsylvania’s registered voters will determine the outcomes.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Pa. court nixes town’s ban on digital billboards

A Commonwealth Court panel issued a ruling Monday that unplugs a Pennsylvania borough’s attempt to ban digital billboards. The loser in this case is Stroudsburg. The winner is Adams Outdoor Advertising, which wants to erect a massive digital billboard that will be visible to motorists on Interstate 80. Judge Ellen...
Pennsylvania StatePhoenixville News

Opinion: Gov. Wolf, you owe Pennsylvania law enforcement an apology

Pennsylvania State Troopers go to work every day protecting the people of this commonwealth, understanding that we could lose our lives to save others. We accept that risk — and our families are forced to live with it. They lay in bed listening for the velcro rip of our bulletproof vest as we take it off so they can sleep in peace.
Pennsylvania StateWJAC TV

State's largest teachers union in favor of in-person return

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The president of Pennsylvania's largest teachers union is expressing support for in-person instruction in the fall. Rich Askey is president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association. He calls an in-person return to school a "top priority" now that many teachers have been vaccinated and older children...
Harrisburg, PADerrick

State primary is Tuesday

HARRISBURG (AP) - Beyond a slew of local races on ballots, Pennsylvania's primary election on Tuesday will determine the future of a governor's authority during disaster declarations and a Republican nominee aiming to keep a state Supreme Court seat in GOP hands. Voters statewide will decide four separate ballot questions,...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WITF

A new wave of election directors step in to fill Pa.’s many vacancies — with little training and varying experience

After a ‘nightmare’ year led to massive job turnover among those who run Pennsylvania's elections, there are growing calls for standardized training to provide more support and guidance. Marie Albiges for Spotlight PA. This article is made possible through Votebeat, a nonpartisan reporting project covering local election integrity and voting...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WITF

FBI probe of massive Pa. pension fund seeks evidence of kickbacks or bribery

Subpoenas reviewed by Spotlight PA and The Philadelphia Inquirer lay bare the scope of the federal investigation into Pennsylvania's $64 billion public school pension fund. By Angela Couloumbis/Spotlight PA, Joseph N. DiStefano/The Philadelphia Inquirer, and Craig R. McCoy/The Philadelphia Inquirer. Spotlight PA is an independent, non-partisan newsroom powered by The...
Pennsylvania Statebeavercountyradio.com

Barletta to Enter Pennsylvania’s GOP Stakes for Governor

Barletta to enter Pennsylvania’s GOP stakes for governor. HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican Lou Barletta tells The Associated Press that he will run for governor of Pennsylvania. The 65-year-old Barletta becomes the first prominent figure to enter the 2022 governor’s race. Barletta is a former Hazleton mayor and four-term member of Congress, and ran statewide in a 2018 loss to Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey. Barletta said he would focus on boosting the state’s economy, but also aiming to overhaul Pennsylvania’s election law and fight illegal immigration. Barletta has another strength in a Republican primary: a relationship with former President Donald Trump. Barletta served as Trump’s campaign co-chairman in Pennsylvania in 2016 before becoming one of Trump’s biggest allies on Capitol Hill.
Pennsylvania StateWFMZ-TV Online

Former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta announces bid for Pennsylvania governor

(The Center Square) – Lou Barletta, a former congressman from Pennsylvania and Hazleton mayor, said Monday he will seek the Republican nomination for governor in 2022. Barletta represented Pennsylvania’s 11th congressional district for four terms after drawing national attention over immigration policies he endorsed in the Luzerne County city during his tenure as mayor between 2000 and 2010. He left Congress in 2019 after a failed attempt to unseat Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., despite an endorsement from then-President Donald Trump.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa.s’ top two Republicans announce plans for lobbying reform, but is it enough?

A new package of bills could tighten the guidelines for Pennsylvania lobbyists. Though it’s a step toward reform, advocates say they need more details. In a statement released Monday, Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre, and House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, unveiled plans to draft legislation and build on the state’s existing Lobbyist Disclosure […] The post Pa.s’ top two Republicans announce plans for lobbying reform, but is it enough? appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Dauphin County, PAPosted by
PennLive.com

Primary election 2021: Dauphin County races to watch include CD schools, Harrisburg council

This may be an off-year election, but in many parts of Dauphin County it’s off to a running start. The ballot is packed with an array of candidates for county, municipal, school district and district judge offices for Tuesday’s primary election. The action doesn’t just center on Harrisburg, either, although the ballots for the mayoral, city council and school board races in the city are crammed to bursting.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

The Pa. Senate 48th District race: Candidates clash on minimum wage, election reform, abortion and more

The four candidates vying for the open 48th District seat in the Pennsylvania Senate offer some starkly contrasting views on a variety of issues from abortion to minimum wage. Since this is a special election to fill the seat vacated by the death of Sen. Dave Arnold, all voters can participate in this election. In other primary contests, voters must be registered Republicans or Democrats to select their party’s nominees for the general election in the fall.
Harrisburg, PAlocal21news.com

Harrisburg Mayoral Race 2021: Community members weigh-in

Harrisburg, Dauphin County — With the May 18 primary election around the corner Harrisburg residents have a large field of eye-catching candidates to choose from, as five Democrats and one Republican have secured their names on the ballot. CBS21’s Talia Kirkland spoke with community members who shared name recognition alone...