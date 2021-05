After over a year of our government focusing on the coronavirus pandemic, there is hope on the horizon that the worst is behind us. It will soon be time for our elected officials to switch gears to focus on other priorities and issues that American families care about. One issue, which will likely be top of mind for the Democrats in control of Congress, is expanding background checks on gun purchases. While most Americans support universal background checks, it will be incumbent upon our Republican elected officials to ensure that any bill proposed by Democrats does not go too far and infringe on our constitutional rights, and instead focuses on closing existing loopholes in gun laws that most people can agree need to be addressed.