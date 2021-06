The Texas State Fair WILL return this year…but how “back to normal” will it be? State Fair officials say the event, which attracts over 2 million visitors, will “follow CDC guidelines” as well as “recommendations from other government agencies”. We don’t know what that means because we don’t know what the guidelines will even BE in 3 months’ time. The Texas State Fair will run for an entire month, September 24 through October 17. Officials say they’ll let the public know what the policies for attendance, social distancing and masking will be “before the fair begins”.