NFL To Host Combine For Black Colleges

Reunited and it feels so good. The 2021 NFL Draft gave us an unprecedented feat as teams opted to reunite college teammates. But who duo is the best of the group?. There were many storylines to follow throughout the 2021 NFL Draft, from which quarterbacks went where after Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson went No. 1 and 2, respectively, to some head-scratching picks to much more. However, one thing that came to light was a number of NFL teams electing to reunite former college teammates.