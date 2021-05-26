newsbreak-logo
NFL To Host Combine For Black Colleges

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article-MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - The Senior Bowl and the NFL will host a combine for top prospects from Historically Black Colleges and Universities next January. The inaugural HBCU combine, scheduled for Jan. 28-29 in 2022, will be similar to the NFL combine with interviews and on-field and medical evaluations. It will be held at the University of South Alabama and will feature select players from four HBCU conferences - the Southwestern Athletic Conference, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference - and other HBCU institutions. No HBCU players were drafted this year.

