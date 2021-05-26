Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

EU increases humanitarian assistance for Palestine to over €34 million

By Date
MENAFN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MENAFN - Palestine News Network )423 Views. Today, the EU has increased its humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable people in Palestine by €8 million, taking the total to €34.4 million this year. The additional funding will be dedicated to supporting victims of the recent violence. EU humanitarian funding for 2021 will help protect the most vulnerable Palestinians, provide life-saving assistance and uphold human dignity.

menafn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Palestinian Refugees#Palestinian Authority#Charity#Humanitarian Assistance#Humanitarian Access#Aid Organisations#Crisis Management#Prcs#Israeli#The European Commission#Covax#United Nations#The European Union#Eu Humanitarian Aid#Eu Humanitarian Funding#Humanitarian Partners#Immediate Assistance#Emergency Assistance#Life Saving Assistance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Place
Europe
Country
Palestine
News Break
Charities
Country
Egypt
Related
AdvocacyPosted by
CBS News

Concerns grow over Gaza's humanitarian crisis

The fragile cease-fire between Israel and Hamas appears to be holding this weekend. The agreement follows 11 days of fighting between Israel Defense Forces and Hamas that resulted in the deaths of more than 230 Palestinians and a dozen Israelis. CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams is in Gaza to discuss the growing humanitarian crisis and the impact the cease-fire is having on the region.
Europewcn247.com

Belarusians increasingly cornered after EU cuts air links

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Many people who want to leave Belarus to avoid the growing repression under authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko now find themselves increasingly cornered. The country tightened restrictions at its land borders in December, and now the European Union has moved to ban all flights from Belarus after the diversion of a Ryanair jet to Minsk, where authorities arrested a dissident journalist who was aboard. The land and air restrictions have left those opposition-minded Belarusians with far fewer options to get out of the country.
EuropePublic Radio International PRI

EU imposes sanctions on Belarus over Protasevich arrest

Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. The European Union has agreed to impose sanctions on Belarus, in response to President Alexander Lukashenko’s forced diversion of a commercial flight to detain activist and opposition journalist Roman Protasevich. It has also banned Belarus’ airlines from using EU airspace and airports, and urged European airlines to avoid Belarusian airspace. On Monday, Protasevich appeared in a video, in what his father described as under duress, confessing to charges of organizing protests. The Ryanair flight was on its way to Lithuania from Greece on Sunday, but was redirected by a military jet to Belarus’ capital, Minsk.
Medical & BiotechMedicalXpress

EU and AstraZeneca battle in court over vaccine delays

The European Union accused AstraZeneca of a "flagrant violation" of its contract to rapidly build-up coronavirus production capacity in the bloc, as it began legal action against the drugs giant Wednesday. The EU member states and their executive, the European Commission, brought the case before a court in Brussels, the...
Advocacyqatar-tribune.com

Qatar’s Assistant FM debunks propaganda on Doha’s aid money to Palestine

Qatar's Assistant Foreign Minister and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah Al Khater has described as "absolutely inaccurate" claims that Qatari aid to Palestine was going to non-humanitarian purposes. Qatar had pledged $500 million to reconstruction in Gaza Strip, following a ceasefire that ended the worst fighting...
AdvocacyMinneapolis Star Tribune

Aid worker killed in Tigray as humanitarians are targeted

KAMPALA, Uganda — An Ethiopian national working for an Italian charity was killed in the war-hit Tigray region on Saturday after he was "hit by a stray bullet", according to his employer. Negasi Kidane, from the Tigrayan city of Adigrat, had been employed by the International Committee for the Development...
Medical & Biotechqatar-tribune.com

EU approves use of BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12 and up

Children aged 12 and up in the European Union can be administered with the COVID-19 vaccine made by BioNTech/Pfizer after the European Commission granted its approval on Monday. “Member states can now choose to expand their vaccination roll-out to young people,” European Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said, announcing the decision...
Politicsthewhiskeywash.com

EU Temporarily Suspending Increase On Tariffs For American Whiskey

Bi-partisan chairs of the Congressional Bourbon Caucus called upon the Biden administration to help immediately suspend tariffs on American whiskey, and their calls were answered. U.S. Representatives from Kentucky, John Yarmuth (Democrat) and Andy Barr (Republican), initiated a letter calling on Katherine Tai, President Joe Biden’s newly-confirmed U.S. Trade Representative,...
CharitiesUNICEF

The United States contributes US$17.64 million to scale-up UNICEF’s humanitarian response for children on the move in Mexico and Central America

PANAMA CITY, 25 May 2021 - The Government of the United States of America is contributing US$17.64 million through the State Department Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration (PRM) to expand UNICEF´s humanitarian response to reach 280,000 people on the move, including 138,000 children. This additional funding will enable UNICEF...
ProtestsThe Guardian

Anger over British teachers’ response to pro-Palestine protests

The recent Middle East conflict has prompted a wave of pro-Palestine protests in British schools and controversy over the staff response, with pupils being accused of antisemitism and one headteacher describing the Palestinian flag as a “call to arms”. Mike Roper, the headteacher of Allerton Grange high school in Leeds,...
Educationaltaghyeer.info

€9 Million from the EU for Teachers’ Training in Sudan

The European Union (EU) announced the completion of the pre-service training for Sudanese teachers, within the Education Quality Improvement Program (EQUIP), funded in the amount of €4 million, under the patronage of the Ministries of Education and Higher Education & Scientific Research. Khartoum: Al Taghyeer. It is expected that EQUIP,...
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

European Union says vaccination certificates to begin use on July 1

The European Commission has announced that vaccinated people should no longer be required to be tested or quarantined when traveling from one EU country to another. The Commission also recommended a gradual easing of travel restrictions as the COVID-19 vaccination programs pick up pace. The Commission is urging that people...
Trafficspglobal.com

EU Council adopts conclusions on sustainable transportation

Member States back European Commission on low-carbon transportation. Transport emissions to remain higher in 2030 than 1990 levels. The EU Council on June 3 adopted conclusions on a Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy, setting out a commitment to align the transportation sector with the Paris Agreement on climate change. Not...