EU increases humanitarian assistance for Palestine to over €34 million
(MENAFN - Palestine News Network )423 Views. Today, the EU has increased its humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable people in Palestine by €8 million, taking the total to €34.4 million this year. The additional funding will be dedicated to supporting victims of the recent violence. EU humanitarian funding for 2021 will help protect the most vulnerable Palestinians, provide life-saving assistance and uphold human dignity.menafn.com