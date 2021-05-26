Mickelson-Brady to face DeChambeau-Rodgers in The Match

Since Bryson DeChambeau won the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March after hitting bomb after bomb on the famous dogleg 6th hole at Bay Hill and followed it by hitting a ground ball off the tee in the final round of The Players Championship a week later, he has seemingly been silent. We have not gotten bogus explanations about what a cold top actually is, nor have we gotten the riptide of DeChambeau sucking in an entire golf world captivated by his exploitation of a golf hole made for the 1990s instead of the 2020s.