Mickelson-Brady to face DeChambeau-Rodgers in The Match

 8 days ago

Phil Mickelson won the PGA Tournament over the weekend, but he said Wednesday he still has “some unfinished business.”. That’s winning The Match with playing partner Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, and the two will return July 6 to face Bryson DeChambeau and Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in the latest turn at the event. It will be played at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Mont., and televised by TNT beginning at 5 p.m. ET.

GolfCBS Sports

Bryson DeChambeau evolving into a top player on the PGA Tour is being overlooked amid chaos

Since Bryson DeChambeau won the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March after hitting bomb after bomb on the famous dogleg 6th hole at Bay Hill and followed it by hitting a ground ball off the tee in the final round of The Players Championship a week later, he has seemingly been silent. We have not gotten bogus explanations about what a cold top actually is, nor have we gotten the riptide of DeChambeau sucking in an entire golf world captivated by his exploitation of a golf hole made for the 1990s instead of the 2020s.
GolfSportsnet.ca

Rahm, DeChambeau sit atop AT&T Byron Nelson odds board

Jon Rahm will be looking to bounce back from his worst performance of the 2021 season when he tees off at the AT&T Byron Nelson this week as a +850 co-favourite on the betting lines at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Rahm is on the rebound after missing the cut for...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Tom Brady sounds off on 'serious' knee injury, future in NFL

Tom Brady added to his unrivaled NFL legacy by guiding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl title in his first season with the franchise. Brady, 43, captured his seventh Super Bowl win and his first after leaving the New England Patriots following 20 seasons. Brady admitted during a...
San Diego, CAgolfmonthly.com

Phil Mickelson Accepts Special Exemption Into US Open

Phil Mickelson Accepts Special Exemption Into US Open. Two weeks ago, Mickelson announced that he was unsure whether he would accept a special exemption if he failed to qualify for the US Open. At the time, the five-time Major champion said: “I just don’t know the answer to that right...
Dallas, TXCBS Sports

2021 AT&T Byron Nelson Fantasy golf rankings, picks: Back Jordan Spieth, fade Bryson DeChambeau

Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka and Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama all return from month-long breaks this week to take on TPC Craig Ranch in the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson. The event tees off Thursday in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas. The 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson field also includes world No. 3 Jon Rahm and reigning U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, who are the 8-1 co-favorites in the latest 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Spieth is hot on their heels at 10-1.
NFLsportstalkflorida.com

Lawrence versus Wilson and the 7 Most Interesting QB Battles this NFL Season

The NFL just released its long-awaited schedule and even if football is still over three months away, it already feels back!. With an extra game added, we’ve got even more football to watch including a dizzying amount of fun quarterback matchups including a Week 16 meeting between the top two quarterbacks taken in this year’s draft: Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson.
Golfgolfmagic.com

"I played really bad": Bryson DeChambeau on his first round at AT&T Byron Nelson

Bryson DeChambeau was unhappy with his performance in the first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch, shooting a 3-under-par 69. This would not appear to be a bad card, however, it was a low-scoring day at the Texas venue which was shown by Jordan Spieth and J. J. Spaun shooting 9-under-par to share the lead.
GolfCBS Sports

2021 PGA Championship odds, picks: Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed predictions from advanced model

After separating from the competition to claim his first career major championship, Collin Morikawa will look to defend his title when the 2021 PGA Championship gets underway on Thursday, May 20 at the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island. The PGA Championship 2021 will be the 103rd playing of this illustrious tournament, and this year's edition will feature a star-studded field. In fact, the 2021 PGA Championship field will feature over 150 of the world's best players competing for the coveted Wanamaker Trophy.
Golfnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Momentum for McIlroy, few others going into PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy knows as well as anyone how quickly fortunes can change in golf. Until winning at his happy hunting ground of Quail Hollow last week, McIlroy had gone 18 months without winning anywhere, the second-longest dry spell of his career. Now he's the betting favorite for the PGA Championship, which starts next Thursday at Kiawah Island.
GolfGolfWRX

Bryson DeChambeau WITB 2021 (May)

Bryson DeChambeau’s WITB accurate as of the Wells Fargo Championship. After experimenting with a RadSpeed Prototype at the Masters, DeChambeau has returned to his King LTD Pro driver. Driver: Cobra King LTD Pro (7.5 degrees) Shaft: LA Golf Tour AXS Blue 60 X. 3-wood: Cobra King Prototype B (10.5 degrees)
GolfCBS Sports

2021 PGA Championship odds: Surprising PGA picks, predictions by top model that called six majors

From 1916 to 1957, the PGA Championship was a grueling match-play event that saw finalists sometimes play over 200 holes over seven days. Beginning in 1958 and continuing this year at the 2021 PGA Championship, 72 holes will determine who takes home the two-and-a-half-foot tall, 27-pound Wanamaker Trophy. Collin Morikawa became the third-youngest golfer to win the PGA Championship after his final-round 64 last year at TPC Harding Park, but can you trust him in a highly competitive 2021 PGA Championship field?
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tom Brady Shares Details From His Offseason Surgery

Tom Brady revealed in a recent interview his off-season knee surgery was a bit more serious than previously believed. Brady dealt with a knee issue last season. He was able to play through it and lead Tampa Bay to Super Bowl LV. Not long after, the Bucs quarterback underwent knee surgery.
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers Should Be Historically Good Next Season

Tom Brady had a pretty good first season as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. He threw for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns and the Bucs went 11-5 in the regular season. They also won the Super Bowl. Combine all that with the fact that they didn't lose the Lombardi Trophy in a river and it was an overall success. Now for the scary part: Brady struggled for half the year according to Brady on a recent podcast appearance (via Joe Bucs Fan):
NFLPosted by
MassLive.com

Tom Brady playing Patriots: NFL exec explains why QB’s return to New England comes in Week 4 (report)

When the NFL schedule dropped last Wednesday, it was clear NBC had won the lottery. Tom Brady’s return to New England will come on Sunday Night Football on October 3 and it’s already one of the most anticipated regular season games in league history. As of Monday morning, the cheapest ticket available on StubHub is over $1,000 and TV networks are expecting huge numbers for the game, too.
NFLFox 59

Colts to induct sack-master Robert Mathis into Ring of Honor against Tom Brady, Bucs on Nov. 28

INDIANAPOLIS – Robert Mathis’ moment in the spotlight was delayed but is back on the calendar and adds to an already anticipated day. The Indianapolis Colts will add their career sack leader to the Ring of Honor Nov. 28 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit Lucas Oil Stadium. The Bucs are led by quarterback Tom Brady, who was on the receiving end of 5 of Mathis’s club-record 123 sacks during his time with the New England Patriots.