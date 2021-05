One of the perks of being a wellness writer is that I get sent a lot of free foods and drinks to try. It’s a brand’s way of announcing themselves to the world: “Taste me! Love me! Write about me!” And—if the product is good—often, I do. Recently, I’ve noticed one ingredient in particular popping up in many of my deliveries: hibiscus. I’ve received bouquets of hibiscus-imbued functional wellness drinks, granola, and even ice pops. At last count, I had 10 foods and drinks with hibiscus in my kitchen.