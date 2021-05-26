This Morning’s Bulletin — 5.26.21

Pictured Above: Ceramics students at RHS made poppies for installation at the SCHS Monument Memorial Day Weekend. | Riverhead High School photo. • Today will be partly sunny, with a high temperature near 78 degrees and a southwest wind 9 to 17 miles per hour. WE’re expecting showers and thunderstorms this evening, with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 62. Skies willl clear on Thursday, with a high near 81. We’re expecting rain on Friday, mainly after 5 p.m., with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 68.