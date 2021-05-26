Cancel
Modular Design, Design Standards, and Function Automation Using Inventor and iLogic

autodesk.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article covers a broad range of capabilities enabled by the power of iLogic within Autodesk Inventor, from some of the fundamentals to how more powerful functions can be applied. Specific topics include developing standards-based designs, capturing engineering knowledge, developing recipes from existing assemblies to help build new designs, creating drawings using the latest updates within Inventor, and retrieving data from other data sources, in addition to automating functions within a model such as updating CAM toolpaths and FEA studies.

#Standardization#Advanced Systems#Advanced Engineering#Management Systems#Embedded Systems#Ilogic#Autodesk Inventor#Cam#Fea#Autodesk Forge#Within Inventor#Visual Studio#Boolean#Dos#Design Data#Modular Construction#Automation Planning#Inventor Parameters#Annotation Automation#Business Systems
