Modular Design, Design Standards, and Function Automation Using Inventor and iLogic
This article covers a broad range of capabilities enabled by the power of iLogic within Autodesk Inventor, from some of the fundamentals to how more powerful functions can be applied. Specific topics include developing standards-based designs, capturing engineering knowledge, developing recipes from existing assemblies to help build new designs, creating drawings using the latest updates within Inventor, and retrieving data from other data sources, in addition to automating functions within a model such as updating CAM toolpaths and FEA studies.www.autodesk.com