Des Moines, IA

Deuces were wild for Wolverine girls at State Track and Field Meet

belltimescourier.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNumber two ain’t bad. And that number turned up more than once for the South O’Brien girls at the State Track and Field Meet held May 20-22 at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. The ultimate appearance of that number came with the Wolverine team finishing number two in the state in Class 1A.That status is due in large part to second place finishes by Annika Jenness in the 100 meters, Willa Sickelka in the 200 meters, Karlee Warnke in the long jump and the 4x100 relay quartet of Jenness, Hannah Dau, Warnke and Sickelka.The . . .

belltimescourier.com
Des Moines, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Des Moines, IA
#Track And Field#Discount Code#Class 1a#Drake Stadium
Des Moines, IAtricountytimes.com

Ballard girls qualify for state in four events: Witt punches ticket for Bomber boys

Ballard wants a repeat of the Class 3A girls’ state cross country race during the state co-ed track meet this weekend at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Sophomores Shewaye Johnson and Paityn Noe came in first and second individually during state cross country to help the Bombers repeat as 3A state team champions. Ballard won’t be in the running for a team title this time around, but the talented distance runners have the potential to be the first two to cross the finish line in both the 3,000 and 1,500-meter running events.
Des Moines, IASentinel

Warriors prepare for state track

DES MOINES, Iowa — North Union’s Bryer Prochniak and Carter Anderson will compete in two events each, while the Warriors’ Sam Nielsen and Anna Longhenry will vie for honors in one individual event and also combine for three legs of two relay races during this week’s Iowa Class 1A state track & field meet.
West Burlington, IAHawk Eye

Boys soccer: Nikes cruise to SEI Superconference Tournament title

John Wagner had a vision of how he wanted his Notre Dame-West Burlington high school boys soccer team to play this season. Wagner got to see his vision come to fruition Saturday during the finals of the SEI Superconference Tournament on an otherwise miserable, rainy day at the Carl "Mac" McGill Sports Complex in Wapello.
Des Moines, IADaily Gate City

More Bloodhounds qualify for 3A state track

Fort Madison High School’s varsity boys and girls track teams added four new athletes qualifying for four events at this week’s state track meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Tate Johnson, a junior who had missed a few weeks of the season due to injury, ran fast enough in...
Iowa State101.9 KELO-FM

Sioux Falls Storm lose season opener to Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Storm lost 36-56 to the Iowa Barnstormers in their 2021 season opener Saturday. The Barnstormers would strike first when Daquan Neal found Beau Tanner for a 26-yard touchdown, taking a 0-7 lead. The Storm were next on the board with a four-yard rushing touchdown by Nate Chavious, the extra point was no good, bringing the score to 6-7. The Barnstormers would end the first quarter with a 20-yard touchdown from Daquan Neal to Connor Hollenbeck to bring the score to 6-14.
Iowa Stateswimswam.com

Iowa Football Coaches Did Not Take Pay Cuts As Previously Announced

In June of 2020, with the coronavirus pandemic threatening college revenues, University of Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta announced that he and several high-profile coaches including head football coach Kirk Ferentz would be taking voluntary pay reductions. The story is significant to swimming fans because in between those two pieces...
Des Moines, IAKCCI.com

Seventeen years in the making: Lauridsen Skatepark welcomes skaters

DES MOINES, Iowa — The country’s largest skate park is open in downtown Des Moines. Lauridsen Skatepark Park welcomed skaters, skateboarders and cyclists Friday for the first time since its inception 17 years ago. "You've been waiting for this day a long time, and here we are celebrating the opening...