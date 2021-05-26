Deuces were wild for Wolverine girls at State Track and Field Meet

Number two ain’t bad. And that number turned up more than once for the South O’Brien girls at the State Track and Field Meet held May 20-22 at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. The ultimate appearance of that number came with the Wolverine team finishing number two in the state in Class 1A.That status is due in large part to second place finishes by Annika Jenness in the 100 meters, Willa Sickelka in the 200 meters, Karlee Warnke in the long jump and the 4x100 relay quartet of Jenness, Hannah Dau, Warnke and Sickelka.The . . .