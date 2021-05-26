Law and Order

newsbreak-logo
TrafficDavid Carrillo, Primghar, Registration ViolationKaylin Rae Meyer, Sartell, MN, SpeedingAmber Beldt, Sheldon, SpeedingLauraLee Mary Evans, Willmar, MN, No Valid Drivers LicenseKeila Giselle Diaz, Boyden, SpeedingMatthew Joseph Fennig, Duncanville, TX, Registration ViolationMicah Bayo Davis, Paullina, SpeedingCraig Allen Guffey, Milford, SpeedingNicholas Scott Applegate, Spencer, SpeedingJoel Daniel Wallinga, Primghar, Fraudulent Use of Registration; No Proof of Insurance; Registration ViolationXavier Alexander Suarez Mireles, Worthington, SpeedingTaryn Colleen Fanning, Paullina, Failure to Give Notice of Name or Address ChangeRuth Daisy Bautista, Sheldon, Minor with TobaccoAlexis Joanne Lyons, Sheldon, Registration ViolationAngelia Marie Mendez, Otho, SpeedingKasey Andrea Gonzalez, Sanborn, Speeding; Registration ViolationSidney Arulong, Sheldon, SpeedingAntonio Jose Cortez . . .

Iowa StateTribTown.com

Evacuation order still in place after fiery Iowa derailment

SIBLEY, Iowa — An evacuation order remained in place Monday for part of a northwest Iowa town as firefighters worked to extinguish a burning train after a weekend derailment. About 47 cars derailed Sunday afternoon near Sibley, including several cars that were carrying hazardous materials. The resulting fire created a...
Iowa StateKCRG.com

School bus carrying 10 students overturns in rural Iowa

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say no one was seriously injured when a school bus carrying 10 students overturned into a ditch in rural south-central Iowa. The accident happened early Monday morning on a rural road near the Hanson Prairie Preserve north of Winterset. Television station KCCI showed video on its website of the Winterset School District bus lying on its side off a dirt road before a tow truck pulled it upright.
Sioux County, IAkiwaradio.com

Positive COVID Tests Down In 3 Of 4 Area Counties In Last 7 Days

Northwest Iowa — Positive COVID-19 test results were down in three of the counties in our four-county area for the past seven days, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. There were eighteen new positive COVID test results in the four-county area of O’Brien, Osceola, Sioux and Lyon Counties...
Dike, IAQuad-Cities Times

One dead in golf cart crash at Dike course

DIKE – A Marshalltown man was killed in an accident on a golf course Friday. Jon Espenscheid, 56, was crossing County Club Lane in a Yamaha Golf Cart to enter the Fox Ridge Course around 12:49 p.m. when the cart and a Dodge Durango that was headed south on County Club collided, according to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.
Minnesota Statenwestiowa.com

Minnesota injured in rollover by Hospers

HOSPERS—A 20-year-old Mankato, MN, man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover about 7:15 a.m. Sunday, May 9, on the 3500 mile of Nettle Avenue about five miles east of Hospers. Colin Ray Davis was driving south when his 2007 Toyota Camry crossed the centerline and drove on the opposite shoulder...
O'brien County, IAkicdam.com

Mankato Man Seriously Injured in O’Brien County Crash

Sheldon, IA (KICD)– A Southern Minnesota man was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash Sunday morning near Sheldon. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Colin Davis of Mankato was southbound on Nettle Avenue around 7:15 Sunday morning when is believed to have fallen asleep behind the wheel causing his vehicle to cross the center line.
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

Sheldon Man Faces Felony Forgery Charge After Incident At Casey’s

Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon man faces a felony forgery charge after he was observed by the Iowa State Patrol in a Sheldon parking lot. According to criminal complaints filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court, the trooper claims that a few minutes before 11 p.m. on Saturday, May 8th, 38-year-old Miguel Rodriguez-Chavez was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the parking lot at Casey’s west in Sheldon. He says he saw Rodriguez-Chavez exiting the store with a six pack of beer. The trooper claims Rodriguez-Chavez appeared to be unsteady as he walked, and then sat in the driver’s seat, by himself, with the keys in the ignition for approximately five minutes. After approximately five minutes, the trooper says the trooper approached the vehicle. He says the driver’s window was rolled down and Rodriguez-Chavez was watching music videos on his phone with the keys were in the ignition. The trooper claims there was an overwhelming odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle.
Archer, IAkiwaradio.com

Mankato Man Injured In Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash Near Archer

O’Brien County, Iowa — A Mankato man was injured about 7:15 Sunday morning in a crash that took place on Nettle Avenue, southwest of Archer. According to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Colin Ray Davis of Mankato was southbound on Nettle Avenue in a 2007 Toyota Camry when he crossed the center line and drove on the opposite shoulder before over-correcting and entering the west ditch, rolling the car a total of three times before coming to rest in a newly-planted cornfield.
Dickinson County, IAkiwaradio.com

Paullina Trucker Involved In Dickinson County Crash

Terril, Iowa — A Dickinson County roadway was shut down for several hours Friday morning after a semi driven by a Paullina man was struck by an SUV. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office investigated that collision shortly after 10:00 am Friday morning at the intersection of 310th Avenue and 200th Street, north of Terril.
Sheldon, IASioux City Journal

Sheldon woman pleads not guilty to charges in infant death

PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- A Sheldon, Iowa, woman has pleaded not guilty to charges connected with the death of her infant daughter. Brittanee Baker, 21, entered her written plea Thursday in O'Brien County District Court to two counts of child endangerment. Her trial was set for Aug. 10. She and the...
Iowa Statenwestiowa.com

N'West Iowa truckers talk year of COVID

REGIONAL—N’West Iowa trucking companies have played an essential role in ensuring necessary goods are delivered during the coronavirus pandemic. The trucking industry, like other sectors, experienced its own hurdles as the economy’s supply chain went through a series of disruptions. Vollink Trucking of Archer, Te Slaa Trucking of Hull and...
Paullina, IAkicdam.com

Paullina Man Charged in Weekend Pursuit

Paullina, IA (KICD)– A Paullina man is facing a number of charges after allegedly leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a pursuit over the weekend. Paullina Police Chief Nathan Bremer tells KICD News he attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation late Saturday, but the driver is said to sped off before police temporarily lost sight of the vehicle because of dusty roads.
Hartley, IAnwestiowa.com

Camper arrested for no contact violation

HARTLEY—A 33-year-old rural Hartley man was arrested about 7:50 a.m. Sunday, May 2, on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Joshua David Funk stemmed from an anonymous report that he was violating a no contact order between him and an protected individual, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
O'brien County, IAbelltimescourier.com

Proposed Bike Trails on Conservation Property Vetted

By Mari Radtke Surprisingly high bills from the Coroner’s office is cited as the leading cause requiring budget amendments for O’Brien County. State law required coroner costs be paid by the county of residency of decedents. COVID-19 seems to have brought about a wide-spread circumstance where an O’Brien county resident dies in Sioux Falls and gets an autopsy. O’Brien County eventually gets a bill for the autopsy. At other times a non resident of O’Brien County dies in O’Brien County. O’Brien County covers the expense and then bills the county . . .
Sanborn, IAnwestiowa.com

ATV driver found with marijuana and pipe

SANBORN—A 37-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 9:10 p.m. Saturday, May 1, near Sanborn on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, operation without a registration card or plate and driving without required high-risk insurance. The arrest of Jeremy Edward Williams stemmed from...
Paullina, IAkiwaradio.com

Paullina Man Leads Officers From 5 Agencies On Saturday Night Chase

Paullina, Iowa — What began as a traffic stop for speeding led to a high-speed chase and a pair of felony charges against a Paullina man Saturday night. According to Paullina Police Chief Nate Bremer, he attempted to pull over a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Alex Delashmutt for an alleged speeding violation. Bremer said it appeared at first that Delashmutt was pulling over, when he pulled into a drive way, turned around and took off in the opposite direction, with Chief Bremer in hot pursuit. Bremer says that pursuit lasted for approximately ten miles before Delashmutt was able to give him the slip.
O'brien County, IAnwestiowa.com

O'Brien County hears Paullina trail pitch

PRIMGHAR—The O’Brien County supervisors are not opposed to the idea of expanding the Mill Creek Fitness Trail, but they did have questions about such a proposal during their meeting Tuesday, April 27. Paullina residents Jill Rausch, Rita Kruger and Cindy Richter presented the idea to the board and requested their...
O'brien County, IAnwestiowa.com

Arrested for taking car without consent

PRIMGHAR—A 50-year-old Larrabee man was arrested Wednesday, April 28, on an O’Brien County warrant for operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. The arrest of Carl Jay Thompson stemmed from an investigation into a complaint about Thompson, who operates a mechanic shop in Primghar, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.