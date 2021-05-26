newsbreak-logo
Our Brave and Dedicated Protectors

belltimescourier.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week we as a nation pay tribute to our heroes who defend our health, our property and our very freedom. We are fortunate enough to be able to bring our readers the story of two very incredible and very different stories of two of those heroes. We celebrate the service of a local hero who died in service to our country 50 years ago on June 3. We also are privileged to share the story of a sailor and, later, an airwoman who served for 33 years. We are proud to be trusted to tell these stories and . . .

Snyder, NYAmherstbee.com

Library collection dedication

Kathleen McGlenn-Harris, an avid reader and founder of the morning book club, passed away last September. Since her passing, her fellow book club members have raised more than $2,000 to start a collection of books at the Eggertsville-Snyder Library dedicated to McGlenn-Harris’ memory. McGlenn-Harris lived in Snyder for almost 50 years. She started the morning book group in 2014. The […]
CelebrationsForward

How to celebrate Memorial Day? Read ‘Letters Home’

U.S. Army Lt. Gilbert Sapiro died on March 23, 1944, when his B-17 Flying Fortress was hit by German anti-aircraft fire and crashed into the north German countryside. Lieutenant Sapiro was just one American soldier among 291,557 killed in World War II. It is one thing to honor their sacrifice on Memorial Day, along with the dead and wounded from all American wars — it’s another to feel it, and to understand it.
Fish Creek, WIDoor County Pulse

ZION Dedicates Historical Window

In 1905, George and Wilhelmina Reinhard gave an acre of their farmland to build the Zion Evangelical Church on County F between Baileys Harbor and Fish Creek. The one-room building was to have been dedicated on Easter Sunday in 1906, but George died on Good Friday, so the dedication was delayed.
Visual ArtThe Eagle Times

Freeman sculpture dedicated

Martin Henry Freeman gazes toward Washington Street, a marker, according to those who put him there, of the ongoing struggle for equality. The sculpture of the Rutland native who was the first African-American to become a college president was dedicated Thursday, and a descendant of Freeman announced his family was establishing a scholarship fund for local students. The bust of Freeman set atop a stack of books is the eighth entry in the Rutland Sculpture Trail and the third to be placed in Center Street Marketplace Park.
Celebrationswnypapers.com

Made in America Store plans to 'Salute Our Heroes' on Armed Forces Day

Family-focused community event on May 15 will also celebrate the nation's only 100% US-made store’s 11th anniversary. Mark Andol, founder and owner of Made in America Store and General Welding & Fabricating, announced the store’s 11th anniversary celebration will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 15, at the flagship location, 1000 W. Maple Court, Elma.
Raymond, NHcarriagetownenews.com

Adventure Camp for Kids

RAYMOND — Raymond Baptist Church is pleased to offer Impact Adventure Camp (for age 4 through completion of grade 6) from July 12-15, from 9:00-11:45 a.m., in person, at 145 Route 27 in Raymond. For more information or to sign up, visit https://vbspro.events/p/events/impact-adventure-camp-2021. ||||
Mcintosh, SDtimberlakesouthdakota.com

Bridge dedicated

S.D. Dept. of Veterans Secretary Greg Whitlock (SECOND FROM LEFT) and Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden unveil the new sign renaming the Highway 12 bridge over the BNSF Railroad line just east of McIntosh as the LCPL Conrad Flying Horse Memorial Bridge. Looking on are members of the Flying Horse family — Lois Village Center (LEFT) and Wilma Flying Horse (RIGHT) and others. The dedication was held Saturday,…
Festivalhartfordcitynewstimes.com

Poppy Day Honors Military Past and Present

-Memorial Day is approaching, and this year there is something simple that everyone can do to honor past and present military personnel -- wear or display a red poppy. The simple red poppy flower has symbolized military sacrifice since World War I, but National Poppy Day (the Friday before Memorial Day) got its start in 2017 by an act of Congress.
Lowndes County, GAValdosta Daily Times

LAMP'S Dedication Ceremony

The Lowndes Associated Ministries to People homeless shelter host a room dedication ceremony to honor the Harley Langdale Jr. Foundation and the late Judge Vernita Bender after receiving a grant from the foundation.
MilitaryDaily News

Flag dedicated at veterans housing village

With Memorial Day approaching, members of the American Legion Bert Hodge Post 45 dedicated a flag and flagpole at Putnam Habitat for Humanity’s Veterans Village on a hot Thursday afternoon. …
Religionchallies.com

Brave by Faith

There is no doubt that the times are changing, no doubt that Western society is undergoing a great transformation in which those who hold to the Christian faith, or those who even respect it, are becoming a bare minority. Countries like the UK, Australia, and Canada are already quite far along in this process and, while the US has been insulated for a little bit longer, it is now clearly heading in the same direction. Secularism and modern forms of paganism are quickly rising as the expected and respected alternatives to Christianity. And while Christians are notorious for predicting that persecution is just around the corner, it is not irrational to foresee increasing challenges and increasing difficulties coming to those who faithfully live and worship as Christians.
Retailadventistchurch.com

Refurbished ABC store dedicated in Gizo

With a newly refurbished building, the Gizo Adventist Book Centre (Solomon Islands) can now provide a more enjoyable shopping experience to the people of Western Province, Choiseul, and Short-lands Islands. “Over the years, we’ve been trying to serve our church members and Christians in the Western Solomons properly, but unfortunately,...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
DFWChild

12 Ways to Celebrate Memorial Day With the Kids

Memorial Day is coming up and we all know that it’s more than just another three-day weekend. Memorial Day is the chance to reflect and thank those who gave their lives in service to our country. If you’re looking for some ways to do that with the kids—in addition to the usual backyard barbecue—here are 12 ways to commemorate the holiday.
NFLSeattle Times

‘Thank you for your sacrifice’ should include military children

As the mother of a young Marine who fought in Iraq, I learned how one deployment can deeply affect a whole family. For every soldier, there are often multiple loved ones back home who worry, bear extra burdens, endure loneliness, become caregivers and grieve if that soldier fails to return. These loved ones can include parents and siblings, husbands and wives and, perhaps most important for us to acknowledge, children.
Health ServicesPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Star Valley Clinic dedicated

Dignitaries and supporters dodged a wild cloudburst which up-ended shelter tents erected in Alpine Saturday evening for a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Star Valley Health clinic. Since 2018, the clinic has provided health care from a double-wide trailer, supplying better access to healthcare for the people of Alpine, and...
Politicsbluemountaineagle.com

Kuebler Cemetery dedicated

May has been proclaimed Cemetery Appreciation Month, so it only seemed fitting for members of the Clinton County Pioneer Cemetery Commission (CCPCC) to gather Saturday afternoon with members of the Earl Paarmann family and descendants of the Kuebler family at Kuebler Cemetery for a special dedication ceremony. Kuebler Cemetery, located...
Benton, KYPaducah Sun

Passion project dedicated at Sharpe Elementary

BENTON — What began as a passion project three years ago for fifth-grader Maddox Cope, finally came to fruition and was dedicated May 10 at Sharpe Elementary School. After seeing veterans memorials at other schools in the area, Cope felt that SES should have one too. He also had inspiration from the Jerry English Memorial Plaza at Mike Miller Park.
Clarence, NYclarencebee.com

Veterans Memorial dedication

The 2021 Clarence Memorial Day celebration will include a dedication ceremony for the Clarence Veterans Memorial. The memorial, spearheaded by Clarence Rotary, emerged after the passing of Clarence native Captain Andrew D. Byers. The memorial will consist of a fountain with the names of all Clarence residents killed in action, dating back to the War of 1812. Honor walls surround […]