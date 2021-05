The rapper lived up to his moniker...but what he really needed was a proton pack. Machine Gun Kelly once went to great lengths to protect Megan Fox from her own house. While appearing on Wednesday's episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the singer recalled the time when Fox locked herself in her bedroom after her doors had appeared to be opening and closing on their own. After heading over to the actress' home, Kelly, 31, said he went through the house with a gun in search of the "culprit."