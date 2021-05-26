Vermont To Receive $157,500 From Online Vaping Retailers
MONTPELIER – Attorney General T.J. Donovan today announced that his office has reached settlements with nine different online sellers of electronic cigarettes for violations of Vermont’s Delivery Sales Ban and Vermont’s Consumer Protection Act. Under the settlements, the companies resolved claims that they sold electronic cigarettes, e-liquids, or other tobacco paraphernalia to individual consumers. As of July 1, 2019, it is illegal to sell electronic cigarettes and related “vaping” products over the internet to individual Vermont consumers. In total, the companies will pay $157,500 in civil penalties to the State of Vermont. These settlements come on the heels of a $150,000 settlement announced in December against TPB International, LLC, which unlawfully sold electronic cigarettes through its website www.vaporfi.com.www.newportvermontdailyexpress.com