Okay, so your carbon footprint when you fly is probably not the best, but you can at least reduce your overall impact on the environment if you use Horizn Studios’ new line of 100% plant-based hardshell luggage. The BioX (which, ironically, sounds a bit like a biological weapon) Circle One roller uses flax in its construction. The BioX weave material is lighter and stronger than aluminum and more resilient than ubiquitous polycarbonate luggage. The lining and zippers are made with recycled materials, and the handles are infused with seed and nutshell. Even more impressive is the fact that it’s meant to last a lifetime and can be repaired to ensure that.