FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. (May 14, 2021) — Beginning June 1, Fort Leonard Wood will adjust hours of operation at the East Gate by 30 minutes for the morning commute. The new hours of operation for the morning will be 5 to 8:30 a.m. The afternoon hours remain unchanged, 2 to 6 p.m. The gate will remain closed Saturdays, Sundays and federal holidays.