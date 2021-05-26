Life Given in Service
Major James Roger Metcalf, 38, the Primghar Class of 1950 Class President and Valedictorian, gave his life for his country. Metcalf graduated Minnesota University in 1954 and married Donna Roach in Esterville, Iowa on December 27, 1955. They had 3 daughters.One high school classmate, Charles Bolender describes Roger this way:“Roger was my very best friend while growing up in Primghar. He had a very bright and inquisitive mind and also a dry sense of humor. We remained close as we went off to college - Roger . . .belltimescourier.com