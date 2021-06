A new behind-the-scenes video from the upcoming Netflix series The Sandman has been released. The adaptation of Neil Gaiman's classic DC comic book is currently in production. The video focuses on Gaiman himself, who takes the viewer on a brief tour of the show's lavish sets and gives us a tantalising glimpse of this hugely anticipated series. Gaiman describes being on set as "walking around your own dream," and says the show is "being made for people who love Sandman by people who love Sandman." There are also very brief interviews with stars Tom Sturridge and Gwendoline Christie, who play Dream and Lucifer and talk about what huge fans of the comic they are. Check the video out below: