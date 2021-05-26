Fatal House Fire Near Chestnut and Gettysburg in Fresno

An auto-pedestrian accident kills a man on Dayton Avenue (Fresno, CA) On Saturday, a man lost his life in an auto-pedestrian collision on Dayton Avenue. The incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Fruit Avenue. As per reports, a northbound driver headed on Fruit Avenue saw a pedestrian jumping out into lanes of traffic. The driver tried to avoid hitting the victim but failed and struck him. On arrival, authorities pronounced the pedestrian deceased on the spot. The involved driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the authorities. Officers are investigating whether drugs, alcohol, or speed played a role in the fatal accident. As of now, officials did not release the identity of the victim.