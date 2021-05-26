Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fresno, CA

Fatal House Fire Near Chestnut and Gettysburg in Fresno

KMJ
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — Fresno Fire was called to a fire at a home on Chestnut Ave. near Gettysburg Ave. Wednesday afternoon. When crews got there they called in a second alarm. Fire officials confirmed to our news partner FOX26 News they found a body inside the house. No other...

www.kmjnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
Fresno, CA
Accidents
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gettysburg#House Fire#Accident#Calif#Fresno Fire#Chestnut Ave#Fire Officials#Crews#Home#News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Fresno, CAPosted by
Nationwide Report

An auto-pedestrian accident kills a man on Dayton Avenue (Fresno, CA)

An auto-pedestrian accident kills a man on Dayton Avenue (Fresno, CA) On Saturday, a man lost his life in an auto-pedestrian collision on Dayton Avenue. The incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Fruit Avenue. As per reports, a northbound driver headed on Fruit Avenue saw a pedestrian jumping out into lanes of traffic. The driver tried to avoid hitting the victim but failed and struck him. On arrival, authorities pronounced the pedestrian deceased on the spot. The involved driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the authorities. Officers are investigating whether drugs, alcohol, or speed played a role in the fatal accident. As of now, officials did not release the identity of the victim.
California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
Fresno, CAABC30 Fresno

Vigil held for 19-year-old woman killed in Downtown Fresno crash

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A vigil is being held in Clovis to remember and honor the woman who was killed in a car crash earlier this week. 19-year-old Hannah Pimentel was killed last Wednesday after a police chase across Downtown Fresno led to a collision. Police have identified the suspect...
Fresno, CAABC30 Fresno

Fresno police searching for missing 10-year-old boy

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 10-year-old boy. Officials say Adin Munoz was last seen around 10:30 am on Sunday at his home off of Audubon Drive and Glenn Avenue just west of Woodward Park. He is about 4'8"...
California StateDaily Gate City

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
Fresno, CAGV Wire

Fresno Man Cops Plea in Interstate Marijuana Shipping Ring

A third member of an interstate marijuana shipping ring pleaded guilty on Monday morning in Fresno federal court. In a plea deal, Elias Zambrano Jr., 41, of Fresno, admitted to his involvement in the operation, according to a news release from acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. He entered guilty...
Fresno, CAKMJ

Man Arrested for Pepper Spraying Crowd at Fresno Demonstration

(KMJ) – A 62-year-old man is arrested early Sunday morning following a weekend clash with supporters of Palestine in North Fresno. Fresno Police believe Brian Lee Turner was the man caught on video rolling down his window and pepper spraying a group gathered at the corner of Blackstone and Nees Saturday night. A crowd, estimated at nearly 200, met there for a rally in support of Palestine. No injuries were reported and Turner was charged with suspicion of assault with a caustic chemical. His bail has been set at $150,000.
Fresno, CAMiddletown Press

Arrest made after pepper-spray used at pro-Palestine rally

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in California arrested a man accused of pepper-spraying a group of people rallying over the weekend in Fresno in support of Palestine. Brian Lee Turner, 62, was taken into custody Sunday on suspicion of assault with a caustic chemical or flammable substance, the Fresno Bee reported.