New Compact Avalanche Airbag Vest Is Backpack Compatible

The summer of 1985 offered an opportunity to visit the Last Frontier. I had a whole month, and the opportunity might never come again. I had chosen the four-day trip up through the Inside Passage by shanks mare. As I was traveling with a 40-pound backpack and two carrying bags, I wanted the full experience of sleeping out on deck. As I was considered a “walk-on” passenger and traveling without a definite itinerary, I could get on and off the Alaska state ferry whenever we had a stop-over, check out the area and continue on with the next arriving ferry. My ultimate destination was Anchorage, where I would be met by my “cousin” Fran. She had been married to my own cousin, Bob, who had passed away in California. A Michigan girl, she and a sister had eventually settled in Alaska.