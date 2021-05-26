New Compact Avalanche Airbag Vest Is Backpack Compatible
Purpose built avalanche backpacks have long been a trusted component of backcountry safety gear but if you already have a preferred non-inflatable backcountry backpack or just want to do some resort riding with a low profile avalanche airbag, there’s never been much for options until now. Introducing AREOSIZE VEST ONE, the avy airbag system that fits kind of like those lay-flat inflatable life jackets anglers and sailors wear.unofficialnetworks.com