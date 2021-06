Four of Lock Haven’s streets employees work on a section of street near one of its parks in the summer of 1970. Pictured at right are Randy Shady and his father, Anson. Randy, who provided the photo, worked for the city up until 2019 when he retired from its sewer department. He is unsure of who the other two gentlemen on on the left. Anyone who may be able to identify them is asked to contact Laura Jameson at 570-748-6791 or by emailing ljameson@lockhaven.com. Thank you Randy for sharing this photo with our readers!