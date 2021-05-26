newsbreak-logo
It’s official: Chicago schools will fully reopen next fall, with mandatory attendance for most

By Phil Elizabeth
todaynewspost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago Public Schools will reopen its buildings for full-time in-person instruction in the fall — and once again to require students to attend, except in limited cases. Officials shared broad strokes of that plan with the school board Wednesday. They said the district is working on a centralized virtual option available only to medically fragile children. They are also exploring offering some virtual specialized coursework, such as college-credit classes, in a bid to expand access to these district offerings.

