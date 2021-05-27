Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

Black Lives Matter protester threatens police in Kansas City: ”Guess what we doing? We gonna knock on your door”

Posted by 
Amy Christie
Amy Christie
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Afv6g_0aCR6BjG00
terimakasih0/ Pixabay

A video recorded in Kansas City on Tuesday for the anniversary of George Floyd's death reportedly showed a Black Lives Matter protestor standing in a blocked-off intersection and launching threats to the police through a bullhorn.

“Cause we're tired of being pulled over for air fresheners...”, the woman declared, referring to one of the reasons why Daunte Wright was pulled over before his tragic death.
“I'm waiting for one of those to pull me over. Cause baby, where I'm from we don't give two cents about the police,” the protestor continued, as The Blaze reports.

The biggest boom was yet to come, though. The rant went on and the woman added more tangible threats.

“Guess what we doing? We gonna knock on your door,” the threats soared.

How did people react to the incident?

A great number of those who saw the video were not impressed at all by the declarations.

“I got a grand that says she doesn't have a job,” one user wrote.
“Direct threat on police officers’ lives! How is she not being arrested? America needs to take out the trash! This should be deemed unacceptable by those of any political affiliation” another user exclaimed.
“Why aren't these people being canceled/employers called? Why are the Republicans so docile while the left literally screams racism and hatred,” a commenter asked according to The Blaze.
“I see a person that can now be charged with threats at minimum,” was how a commenter felt about the Kansas City incident.

View All 29 Commentsarrow_down
Amy Christie

Amy Christie

Dallas, TX
5K+
Followers
736
Post
744K+
Views
ABOUT

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Society
Kansas City, MO
Society
City
Kansas City, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Lives Matter#Racial Injustice#Protest Riot#City Police#Baby People#Terimakasih0#Republicans#Matter Protestor#Rant#Video#America#Gon Na
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Protests
Related
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Amy Christie

Bystanders jump to rescue Asian police officer attacked by homeless man in San Francisco

Four bystanders helped an Asian police officer under attack in San Francisco. The woman was assaulted by a homeless man, and she needed immediate assistance. The assault was caught on video surveillance. It happened on Friday and the footage shows the officer approaching the homeless man. He had reportedly made racial threats to other people living in the area. In the beginning it looks like the man is following her instructions, but suddenly he turns around and attacks the police officer.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Amy Christie

No more foot chases in Chicago for low-level offenses. Empowering criminals or protecting officers’ lives?

After two months of deliberation, the Chicago Police Department announced a new policy that basically puts an end to officers chasing suspects on foot. The new strategy follows the recent police shootings of 13-year-old Adam Toledo and 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez. Based on the new policy, officers will not be allowed to pursue individuals who may have committed a minor traffic offense or low-level misdemeanor unless they are an “obvious threat” to the rest of the community, The Blaze reports.