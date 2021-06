Nicola Sturgeon has announced that Covid restrictions in Glasgow City will be eased from midnight on Friday, but outlined that other areas of Scotland’s central belt will see a “pause” in measures being relaxed.Due to a recent rise in infections, Glasgow is the only part of the country remaining under Level 3 restrictions, prohibiting non-essential travel out of the area, alongside greater restrictions on socialising, hospitality and businesses.From Saturday morning, Glaswegians, however, will be able to travel outside the area as the city moves down to Level 2 measures. They will also be able to meet people socially in groups...