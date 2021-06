Top 10 trends in coffee market in Canada to watch are discussed in this article. Coffee is one of the most widely used and legal psychoactive substances on the market. It boosts the metabolism and the central nervous system. Coffee is widely considered to be the world’s second most valuable legal export commodity. Furthermore, behind oil, coffee is the second most valuable commodity exported by developing nations. In comparison to oil, coffee income is divided more directly and equally in producing countries based on the number of people participating and the prevailing farm size. Approximately 125 million people rely only on coffee for their livelihood. The top 10 trends in coffee market in Canda are not listed, but are represented in bold.