State COVID-19 update: Clinton, up 4; Centre up 8; Lyco up 11

Leadership Clinton County participants explored Clinton County’s many resources relating to agriculture and the environment. Organizations represented were Clinton County Cleanscapes, Clinton County Conservation District, Penn State Cooperative Extension-Clinton County, Department of Environmental Protection, and Dotterer’s Dairy. In addition, participants were able to tour Dotterer’s Dairy, the Wayne Township Landfill, and the Wayne Township Nature Park. We would like to thank our sponsors of this session: BHE GT&S; Clinton County Commissioners; Clinton County Community Foundation; Clinton County Economic Partnership; First Quality; Leadership Clinton County Alumni Association; M&R Contracting, Inc.; M&T Bank; PPL Electric Utilities; Terrapin Care Station; and UGI Central Penn Gas, Inc.People interested in making a difference in their own community and developing their personal leadership potential are encouraged to apply to Leadership Clinton County. Applications are due July 1, 2021. Contact April Henry-Bittner at 570-748-5782, for more information.