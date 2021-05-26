newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clinton County, PA

State COVID-19 update: Clinton, up 4; Centre up 8; Lyco up 11

By Administrator
therecord-online.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Health Wednesday confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., May 26 there were 1,127 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,198,595. There are 1,186 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 301 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

therecord-online.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clinton, PA
City
Clearfield, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Spring Township, PA
Clinton County, PA
Coronavirus
Clinton County, PA
Health
Clinton County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Clinton County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#State Clinton#Covid#Union#Centre County#Health Wednesday#Lycoming County#Average Number#Deaths#Unit#Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Clinton County, PAtherecord-online.com

County relaxes mask requirements in county buildings

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Clinton County Commissioner Angela Harding announced at the county board’s work session on Monday that those who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 are no longer required to wear masks while on county property or in county buildings. But for those not vaccinated, mask wearing must continue.
Clinton County, PAtherecord-online.com

Monday deadline for grant funding for county hospitality businesses

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Clinton County restaurants, bars, hotels and other for-profit businesses in the hospitality industry have until this Monday, May 17, to apply for grant funding through the COVID Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP). SEDA-COG is administering the program for the county and recently announced that third-round funding for the grant program closes May 17.
Clinton County, PALockhaven Express

Clinton County law clerk sworn in to Bar

LOCK HAVEN — Clinton County Judicial Law Clerk Brittany J.Bolton was sworn in to the Clinton County Bar by Judge Michael F. Salisburg and President Judge Craig P. Miller recently. Bolton, a May 2020 graduate of Penn Sate Law and the Clinton County Judicial Law Clerk since June 2020, passed...
Centre County, PALockhaven Express

Letters to the Editor

When I pick up The (Lock Haven) Express it’s because I want to know what is going on in Clinton County. Unfortunately in my view, there are days when there is more news from Centre County than Clinton County. If I wanted to know what was going on in Centre County, I would buy the Centre Daily Times newspaper.
Mill Hall, PALockhaven Express

No tax increase in KC proposed budget

MILL HALL — The Keystone Central school board meeting was over in record time on Thursday night. In a quick 12-minute meeting, the board approved, by a unanimous 7-0 vote the proposed budget for the 2021-22 school year. The KCSD budget checks in at $82.987 million. The 7-0 roll call...
Clinton County, PAtherecord-online.com

County unemployment claims increase

HARRISBURG, PA – Clinton County residents showed an increase in initial and continued unemployment claims for the week ending May 8, according to information released Thursday by the state Department of Labor & Industry. Initial claims were 84, up from the 68 filings for the week ending May 1. A...
Pennsylvania Stateclintoncountypa.com

Clinton County Conservation District marks 75 Years of Service

Earlier this week, Clinton County Conservation District was honored on its 75th anniversary by Pennsylvania State Rep. Stephanie Borowicz (R- Clinton/ Centre). The Conservation District has been in existence for 75 years, having been formed by the Clinton County Commissioners in 1946. The district has a multitude of responsibilities in the conservation of Pennsylvania. It proved technical and educational assistance to the public on proper management of the natural resources and interpretation of environmental related regulations in the county.
Clinton County, PALockhaven Express

Free tire collection at landfill

The annual tire collection was a go on Friday at the Wayne Township Landfill. An approximate total of 3,200 tires were collected as of Friday afternoon said Mike Crist, an employee of the Clinton County Waste Authority. “We are well on our way to our expected annual amount of 5,000 tires collected,” he told The Express Friday afternoon. The collection event, free to all Clinton County residents, will continue today from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., so come by and drop off your retired tires before it is too late!
Pennsylvania StateLockhaven Express

Earth Friendly

LOCK HAVEN — Earlier this week, the Clinton County Conservation District was honored on its 75th anniversary by Pennsylvania State Rep. Stephanie Borowicz (R-Clinton/Centre). The Conservation District has been in existence for 75 years, having been formed by the Clinton County commissioners in 1946. The district has a multitude of...
Lock Haven, PAkeystoneedge.com

On the banks of the Susquehanna, Lock Haven rides a tide of optimism

“Lock Haven can never be confused for a big city, but it does have that block-party atmosphere,” says Steve Getz, director of the Lock Haven JAMS Festival. The annual event draws music aficionados, artists, shoppers, diners, and outdoor adventurers to this north-central Pennsylvania city of just under 10,000 residents on the West Branch of the Susquehanna River.
Clinton County, PALockhaven Express

Making a difference

LOCK HAVEN — Leadership Clinton County (LCC) held graduating ceremonies on May 13 to complete its 21st year of the innovative training program. Participants spent the past nine months strengthening their leadership abilities to enhance the quality of life in Clinton County, gaining insight into the Clinton County community, developing individual and team building skills and acquiring the self-confidence needed to make a great impact in the local community.
Clinton County, PALockhaven Express

Sentencings in Clinton County

LOCK HAVEN — The information in Courthouse Roundup is obtained from public records. It is policy of The Express that this information will not be withheld from publication. — Miguel Rodriguez, charged with strangulation, fined $1,000, must submit DNA sample and pay $250 fee, spend 12 to 24 months in county prison and placed on probation for five years.
Clinton County, PAtherecord-online.com

Wallace H. Gakle and Raymond McGonigal: Remembered and Honored

On April 2, 1917 the United States entered World War I. Then President Woodrow Wilson stood in front of a joint session of Congress, much like Franklin Delano Roosevelt nearly 24 years later, to request a declaration of war. Clinton County, like counties in many other states in the country,...
Clinton County, PALockhaven Express

Emergency Services

The following calls were received at the Clinton County Communications Center:. — At 12:24 p.m., Castanea Fire Co. responded to a CO alarm on 12 Carolina Avenue in Castanea Township. — At 8:21 p.m., Sugar Valley Fire Co., Flemington Ambulance, and Lock Haven EMS responded to a motor vehicle accident...
Clinton County, PALockhaven Express

Leadership Clinton County tours dairy farm

Leadership Clinton County participants explored Clinton County’s many resources relating to agriculture and the environment. Organizations represented were Clinton County Cleanscapes, Clinton County Conservation District, Penn State Cooperative Extension-Clinton County, Department of Environmental Protection, and Dotterer’s Dairy. In addition, participants were able to tour Dotterer’s Dairy, the Wayne Township Landfill, and the Wayne Township Nature Park. We would like to thank our sponsors of this session: BHE GT&S; Clinton County Commissioners; Clinton County Community Foundation; Clinton County Economic Partnership; First Quality; Leadership Clinton County Alumni Association; M&R Contracting, Inc.; M&T Bank; PPL Electric Utilities; Terrapin Care Station; and UGI Central Penn Gas, Inc.People interested in making a difference in their own community and developing their personal leadership potential are encouraged to apply to Leadership Clinton County. Applications are due July 1, 2021. Contact April Henry-Bittner at 570-748-5782, for more information.
Lock Haven, PAtherecord-online.com

Leadership Clinton County learns about environment and agriculture

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Leadership Clinton County participants recently explored Clinton County’s many resources relating to agriculture and the environment. Organizations represented were Clinton County Cleanscapes, Clinton County Conservation District, Penn State Cooperative Extension-Clinton County, Department of Environmental Protection, and Dotterer’s Dairy. In addition, participants were able to tour Dotterer’s Dairy, the Wayne Township Landfill and the Wayne Township Nature Park.
Lock Haven, PALockhaven Express

Local Briefs

LOCK HAVEN — Bring your acoustic instruments and your singing voice to Pickin’ and Singin’ at the Poorman Gallery, 352 E. Water St., Lock Haven on May 23 from 2 to 4 p.m. Enjoy an afternoon of playing and singing old time tunes with the Maguires. This is a free...
Clinton County, PALockhaven Express

Candidates names few and far between on ballots

LOCK HAVEN — “NO CANDIDATE FILED.”. Those words are printed more than 300 times below the titles of offices listed as open for election on Clinton County’s May 18 Primary Election ballots. The positions range from judge of elections to inspector of elections to auditor. Throw in a school board...