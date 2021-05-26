Esports Entertainment Has Busy Week With NJ Entry, Bethard Buy, Cleveland Cavaliers Deal
Esports Entertainment Group (EEG) has been busy making deals over the past week. The company announced on Tuesday that it is acquiring sports betting and online casino operator Bethard. This means that the esports and online gambling company will now have access to the regulated Spanish and Swedish gambling markets. EEG provided some details about the acquisition of Gameday Group's B2C business, which operates as Bethard.