Esports Entertainment Has Busy Week With NJ Entry, Bethard Buy, Cleveland Cavaliers Deal

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Cleveland Cavaliers will meet with the Brooklyn Nets in NBA action in Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY, on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 7:00 PM (EDT). The Cavaliers (22-49) are out of playoff contention and have the lowest scoring average in the league (103.8 ppg). Cleveland was outscored by 13 points in the third quarter of a 120-105 on the road defeat to Washington on Friday. Collin Sexton of the Cleveland Cavaliers topped all scorers with 26 points on 8-for-16 shooting and 4 assists. Cleveland is 13th at 22-49 in the Eastern Conference.