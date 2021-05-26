Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Cam Talbot helped the Minnesota Wild keep up with the Vegas Golden Knights

k101fm.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Cam Talbot #33 of the Minnesota Wild in goal during a 4-3 overtime win over the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center on January 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Cam Talbot has helped the Minnesota Wild keep up...

www.k101fm.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Talbot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegas Golden Knights#Playoff Games#Playoff Series#Road Games#Los Angeles Kings#Nhl Goalies#Los Angeles#Franchise History#Staples Center#Totals#Photo#Three Year Contract
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLCBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Drops OT decision

Talbot stopped 31 of 34 shots Wednesday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Vegas. Alex Pietrangelo's one-timer less than two minutes into overtime was the decisive tally in this one. In fact, all three Vegas goals came on one-timers on which Talbot had little to no chance of stopping. The veteran netminder has just one win in his last four starts (1-1-2), with all four of those being decided by one goal. He'll try to get back on track with a pair of games later this week in Anaheim.
NHLJanesville Gazette

Late goals by Jonas Brodin, Kirill Kaprizov catapult Wild past Vegas 6-5

If the latest installment of Wild vs. Golden Knights was a potential playoff preview, the series will be entertaining. And a goal scorer's paradise. Offense outpaced defense, and the Wild ended up having enough fuel — powering past Vegas 6-5 in front of 3,000 at Xcel Energy Center thanks to not one but two goals in the final two minutes of the third period.
NHLCBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Gets starting nod

Talbot will start between the pipes in Wednesday's home game versus Vegas, source reports. Talbot wasn't great in his last start Monday against the Golden Knights, surrendering five goals on 32 shots, but he was still able to pick up his 18th win of the season thanks to fantastic goal support from his teammates. The 33-year-old goaltender will attempt to secure a second straight victory in a rematch with the same Vegas squad Wednesday.
NHLhockeywilderness.com

Recap: Wild drop a feisty affair in overtime to Golden Knights, 3-2

Though the eyes of the hockey world were on Rangers/Capitals, what otherwise could have been the NHL’s marquee game of the night between the Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights did not disappoint. But unfortunately for the Wild, a stellar effort from Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and an overtime winner by Alex Pietrangelo stole the thunder from yet another third period comeback by the Wild, as Vegas stole the much-needed extra standings point in the extra session by a score of 3-2, winning a game that saw more than it’s share of feistiness and flying fists.
NHLDuluth News Tribune

Wild rookie goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen was team’s ‘X’ factor this season

As the Minnesota Wild prepare for what they hope is a lengthy playoff run, don’t forget about the man who helped them get here. No, not star rookie forward Kirill Kaprizov. No, not dynamic winger Kevin Fiala. And no, not standout goaltender Cam Talbot. While those three certainly played a...
NHLBleacher Report

Re-Grading Last Year's Biggest NHL Free-Agent Signings

When the 2020 NHL free-agent market opened on Oct. 9, we graded the biggest unrestricted free agent signings. As the 2020-21 regular season draws to a close, it's time to revisit our assessments of those deals. Some of the notable signings included defenseman Alex Pietrangelo joining the Vegas Golden Knights...
NHLBemidji Pioneer

Ville Husso's first career shutout leads Blues past Wild

Ville Husso made 31 saves to earn his first career shutout as the St. Louis Blues blanked the visiting Minnesota Wild 4-0 Wednesday night. David Perron (goal, two assists) and Torey Krug (goal, assist) paced the offense for the fast-finishing Blues (26-20-9, 61 points). They have earned points in 10 of their last 11 games while going 7-1-3.
NHLzonecoverage.com

Why Has Kahkonen Been Given the Stalock Treatment?

It’s hard to remember anything but the last three years of Devan Dubnyk, when age robbed his effectiveness. Perhaps that’s unfair, but ugly endings have a nasty way of sticking in our memories. Dig deep through your brain and you’ll recall when Dubnyk was a massive part of the Minnesota Wild’s success.
NHLzonecoverage.com

Minnesota's New Faces Should Bring New Results In the Playoffs

After failing to get past the first round of the playoffs for five straight seasons, the Minnesota Wild undertook a roster overhaul. One major effect of the retool is that Bill Guerin orchestrated moves that would leave the organization with four pending free agents: Marcus Johansson, Nick Bjugstad, Nick Bonino, and Ian Cole.
NHLhockeywilderness.com

Blues 4, Wild 0: St. Louis shells a turtling Wild squad

Entering the penultimate game of the season, the Minnesota Wild still had a chance at home-ice advantage for the first round of the playoffs, while the St. Louis Blues had nothing much to play for having locked in their fourth-place position in the West division. But early on it was clear that the Blues weren’t going to take things easy on a Wild team that was absolutely looking like a team that hadn’t played in three days and was just trying to stay healthy, as St. Louis took care of Minnesota in a 4-0 shellacking. Ville Husso was more than a match for the Wild offense, earning his first career NHL shutout despite the Wild outshooting the Blues 30-27. David Perron had a goal and two assists for St. Louis, while Tory Krug added a pair of points.
NHLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Scoggins: Wild's Cam Talbot is just a little bit better in goalie duel

One goaltender was spectacular. The other was perfect. As duels go, this one served as a master class. When it was over, the Game 1 headline carried a striking message: The Wild won a playoff game because of impenetrable goaltending. Brought to the organization this season to provide calm, consistent goaltending,...
NHLWest Central Tribune

The many cliches of Wild coach Dean Evason (and how they changed the culture)

Fifteen months ago, Wild general manager Bill Guerin made the decision to fire longtime coach Bruce Boudreau. That move came on Valentine’s Day 2020, to be exact, and immediately launched a shotgun wedding with interim coach Dean Evason that has somehow worked out better than anyone could have imagined. After...
NHLhockeywilderness.com

Preview: Wild season finishes with back-to-back games with Blues

The final two regular-season games for the Minnesota Wild are unfortunately back-to-back. The good news is that they are against the St. Louis Blues, a team that already has their post-season destiny figured out, locked into fourth place in the division, with no opportunity to move up. Hopefully, this means a diminished roster and some rest days for their most important players.
NHLfox9.com

Wild open NHL playoffs with 1-0, OT win over Vegas Golden Knights

MINNEAPOLIS - The game plan was clear Sunday afternoon as the Minnesota Wild opened the Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Vegas Golden Knights: Play physical, ride a hot goaltender and when there’s a scoring chance, take advantage of it. The Wild escaped a dominant first period by the Golden Knights...
NHLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Wild's Cam Talbot no stranger to high-stakes playoff hockey

A shutout in triple overtime to capture the Stanley Cup. Cam Talbot was 8 years old when he witnessed then-Avalanche goaltender Patrick Roy achieve that rare feat, blocking all 63 shots from the Panthers to sweep Florida in four games and clinch the 1996 Cup for Colorado. "That's one of...
NHLmprnews.org

Eriksson Ek’s OT goal lifts Wild past Vegas 1-0 in playoff opener

Between hard hitting, fast skating, a torrid pace, spectacular goaltending — Game 1 of the first-round series between the Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday had everything but a goal in regulation. The scoring drought ended with Joel Eriksson Ek’s goal at 3:20 of overtime that lifted the...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Bad Luck or Bad Trend? VGK Down 1-0 in Game/Series

What a wild afternoon for the Vegas Golden Knights. They were unceremoniously left on the wrong side of a Game One shutout loss, after just over 63 minutes of hockey. Their loss wasn’t due to a lack of effort, as they unloaded an astounding 42 shots on Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot.