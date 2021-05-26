newsbreak-logo
Red Lodge, MT

Beartooth Highway to open May 28, weather-permitting

By Brianna West
KHQ Right Now
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRED LODGE, Mont. - The Beartooth Highway (US-212) between Red Lodge and Cooke City is set to open Friday, May 28 at 8 a.m., weather-permitting. Weather conditions in Montana can change quickly, and roads can temporarily close due to poor driving conditions, Yellowstone National Parks reminds. That is why you should plan to have alternate routes for travel should the highway close again.

