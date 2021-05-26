Pointing to the Art World’s Possibilities: A Speculative Future – Rhona Wenger & Sandra Mercuri, Grimsby Public Art Gallery
Over the past year, as galleries across the country have had to hold their daily operations in check due to quarantines and lockdowns, a space for some serious reflection opened up. Akimbo has partnered with Galeries Ontario/Ontario Galleries and asked the curators of eight public museums and art galleries to speculate about their future through the lens of what needs to be done to be access driven, anti-racist and anti-colonial. We proposed three initial questions and gathered the responses in text and video.akimbo.ca