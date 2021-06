Nominations are now open to find 50 outstanding people who make Britain a happier place to live.The Independent’s Happy List, in partnership with GoFundMe, is a collection of inspirational people who deserve to be celebrated for their kindness, courage, volunteering, fundraising, charity-founding or selflessness.Times of crisis can bring out the best in humanity, and amid the devastation and uncertainty wrought by Covid, people have been more generous and helpful than ever.Everybody knows someone who does something to help improve life for others, and it is those unsung heroes and heroines that we need your help to find for the Happy...