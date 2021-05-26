Stepping into the forest

I can feel it pulling me, step by step I move further into the darkness. The deeper I go, the thicker the leaves become until the only sunlight is sprinkled on the ground like glitter. I can only follow the trail, as it winds its way through the trees. A dirt path, a narrow, single track guiding me through the woods. The destination is unknown, almost afterthought as I can only feel my body being drawn further, deeper into the unknown. Something is tugging me as I float along.