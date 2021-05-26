Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Stepping into the forest

mountaintimes.info
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI can feel it pulling me, step by step I move further into the darkness. The deeper I go, the thicker the leaves become until the only sunlight is sprinkled on the ground like glitter. I can only follow the trail, as it winds its way through the trees. A dirt path, a narrow, single track guiding me through the woods. The destination is unknown, almost afterthought as I can only feel my body being drawn further, deeper into the unknown. Something is tugging me as I float along.

mountaintimes.info
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falling Down#Birds#Race#Pine Trees#Mountain Fire#Woods#The Darkness#Into Darkness#Leaves#Green Mountains#Step#Blazing Sun#Hips#Rock#Gloves#Glitter#Nature#Circles#Moments#Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
TravelPort Townsend Leader

Hoh Rain Forest Campground opens

Peak season reservations are now available for the Hoh Campground in Olympic National Park. For 2021, online reservations can be made for June 1 through Sept. 15 on recreation.gov. Any unreserved or cancelled sites will be sold in person at the Hoh Visitor Center on a first-come, first-served basis. Reservations...
Cooksburg, PACourier-Express

Programs planned at Cook Forest

COOKSBURG – The following programs are planned in the coming weeks at Cook Forest State Park:. • Friday, May 28 at 8 p.m. — “Wildlife of Pennsylvania.” Bring chairs and blankets and meet at the Ridge Camp Park Amphitheater to observe the many and varied animals that have called Pennsylvania home.
Stonefort, ILrandolphcountyheraldtribune.com

For the forest, fire can be a healing medicine

Right now, if you drive through Giant City State Park near the Stonefort Trailhead, you'll notice that there has been a fire -- a 200-acre fire to be exact. But far from being an accident, that fire was "prescribed" like a healing medicine for the forest and carried out by a trained fire crew.
LifestyleWorld Link

Finding perspective in the forest

Over the last few months, I have used this space to tell stories about my visits to different locations along the South Coast. This week, I’m doing things a little different. Since the day I moved to Oregon, one place has intrigued me almost daily. I don’t get out into...
LifestyleArchDaily

FUNGZEN Forest Healing Resort / TAOA

Text description provided by the architects. It is a leisure and holiday service space in the mountain forest in the suburb of Hangzhou, China. The design starts from the concrete environment. The first thing we consider is what kind of space device can talk with this mountain forest, and can better conform to the terrain and integrate into nature. The special conditions of the site determine the particularity of the building.
Lifestylekawarthanow.com

Haliburton Sculpture Forest

The Haliburton Sculpture Forest, in Glebe Park near the village of Haliburton in the Haliburton Highlands of Ontario, Canada, is a unique outdoor collection of sculptures by Canadian and international artists. The trails in the Sculpture Forest (forr walking and bike riding in spring, summer and fall and skiing in the winter) provide changing perspectives of the forest and the sculptures in each of the seasons.
Fitnesshawaiipublicradio.org

The Body Show: Forest Bathing

Forest bathing.... wait, does this involve soap? Not so fast, there is no water involved, unless it comes from the sky. This Japanese tradition has been studied and found to reduce stress, improve the function of the immune system, and to be beneficial for a variety of health reasons, and all it takes is a step out in nature. Certified forest therapy guide Phyllis Look is in the studio, sharing the evidence behind the movement of getting back to our ancestral home.
Environmentyoursun.com

Urban Forest recognized

VENICE — They’ve laid a good groundwork of effort and community forestry at the Venice Urban Forest. Venice Area Beautification, Inc. was recently awarded the “2020 Friends of Our Urban Forest Awards Program,” which cited the Venice Urban Forest as an “outstanding project” that “demonstrates tree preservation, tree planting, tree maintenance, or environmentally-sound planning or design,” according to a news release.
Moreland Hills, OHmorelandhills.com

Discover Forest Ridge Preserve

Summer is right around the corner. We know our community values are outdoor spaces and with warmer days ahead, we wanted to remind everyone that Forest Ridge Preserve is waiting to be discovered by you. Forest Ridge is a 142-acre preserve that provides beautiful views of the surrounding hillsides and...
Nantucket, MAInquirer and Mirror

Squam Swamp, Squam Farm Forest inducted into Old-Growth Forest Network

(June 1, 2021) The Nantucket Conservation Foundation’s Squam Swamp and Squam Farm Forest were formally inducted into the Old-Growth Forest Network Tuesday. A small, private gathering including Foundation staff and board members and Old-Growth Forest Network founder and executive director Joan Maloof commemorated the occasion. Squam Swamp and Squam Farm...
AgricultureAugusta Free Press

Forest landowners retreat to the woods

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Southwest Virginia landowners can learn more about actively managing their forestland during the Beginning Forest Landowners’ Retreat, planned for Aug. 27-28 at the Matthews State Forest in Galax. Topics will include forest management planning, timber sales, wildlife management, invasive species, tree identification...
Salem, ORDemocrat-Herald

Enchanted Forest reopens Saturday

After delaying its reopening two weeks ago due to online threats, the Enchanted Forest announced that it will reopen this weekend. Park managers called the news “fantastic,” “wonderful” and, fittingly, “magical.”. The beloved theme park in Turner, just south of Salem, was supposed to reopen on May 22, but online...
Grayling, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Clearcutting, Good For Forest Management

This summer people who visit Grayling will notice spots in the woods where trees have been cut down. These clearcuts are an important part of the process to manage 3.9 million acres of state forest land. “We cut trees for a lot of different reasons. It’s part of good forest...
Lifestyleinews.co.uk

Forest Holidays review: Escape to the newest cabins in the woods

The latest edition to the already popular Forest Holidays portfolio, the 66 new cabins in the woods at Delamere Forest opened to visitors for the first time in April. This is Forest Holidays’ 11th site. Location. Set in the midst of the Cheshire Plain, this shaded oasis of broadleaf and...
Chicago, ILTime Out Global

Jazzin’ on the Steps

Friendly warning! We're working hard to be accurate. But these are unusual times, so please check that events are still happening. The South Side Jazz Coalition is hosting a series of free monthly jazz performances this summer on the steps of the St. Columbanus Catholic Church in Greater Grand Crossing. Bring a lawn chair, some snacks and prepare to hear some top-notch music from the Chicago jazz community—plus, every performance ends with a jam session.
EntertainmentTrendHunter.com

Eco-Friendly Forested Neighborhoods

Fosters + Partners, a British architecture company, released the design of The Forestias, a multigenerational neighborhood infused by Thai tradition. The neighborhood, which will be built in Bangkok, will feature a large swathe of forest to maintain a level of connection to the natural environment and passively benefit residents' wellness. The Forestias will also play host to other popup green spaces, including The Forest Pavilion, an exhibition center with an elevated trail through the trees.
Sussex County, DECape Gazette

Critical forest habitats need to be protected

After reading the latest article on a proposed housing development in Sussex County, this time at Baywood Greens, I’m compelled to express my alarm over the potential loss of additional forest land. This proposed development would remove 18 acres of exiting forest cover in addition to approximately 10 acres of forest along Long Neck Road that has already been cleared.
Wildlifesciencecodex.com

Less forest, more species

Normally, mountain forests are among the most diverse habitats in alpine regions. Yet, as a team from the Alfred Wegener Institute discovered in the Tibetan Plateau, the higher, treeless areas are home to far more species. Their findings, which were just published in the journal Nature Communications, can help to predict how the biodiversity of alpine regions will decline in response to global warming - when the mountain forests spread to higher elevations.
Southern Pines, NCpilot.com

Library Offers Forest Bathing Sessions

For many of us, a typical day is filled with screen time and Zoom calls. Making time to reconnect with nature can be challenging. If you have ever been curious about the benefits of meditation or nature therapy, join the Southern Pines Public Library for free “Forest Bathing for Wellness” sessions.