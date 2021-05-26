newsbreak-logo
Child publishes a book in Huntsville

By Grace Campbell
Cover picture for the articleIn Connecting North Alabama, WAAY 31 introduced the "Every Child has a Story" non-profit organization. On Sunday, one of the authors from the program had an event celebrating his book. Jaden Coolie is an 11-year-old who can now add being a published author to his resume. He wrote and published...

Alabama StatePosted by
RocketCityMom

Free and Cheap Summer Movies in Huntsville and North Alabama

Looking for a way to get out of the house with the kids but stay in the air conditioning and not spend a fortune? Look no further than the free and cheap summer movies offered by various local theaters. After a Covid hiatus last year, some local movie theaters and community organizations want to get your family back to the movies – both indoors and under the stars!
Alabama Statethisisalabama.org

Alabama’s Fitzgerald Museum pays homage to an artistic couple

On a tree-lined avenue in Montgomery’s Old Cloverdale historic neighborhood sits a house with a story worth telling. Once the personal residence of writers F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald and their daughter, Scottie, the Craftsman-style home now serves as The Fitzgerald Museum. The family only lived there for six months but it was where they both worked on their novels Save Me The Waltz and Tender Is The Night. Over the years, it was divided into apartments and later destined for destruction until local lawyer Julian McPhillips bought the place. The Fitz, as it’s come to be called, opened to the public in 1989.
Alabama Statewbrc.com

Magic Moments of Alabama gifts child with trip to Disney World

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Magic Moments of Alabama held a special reveal on Monday at the Choccolocco Park for 9-year-old Quadrian. Magic Moments, along with some help from the Oxford PD, let the family know they will be going to Disney World!. Quadrian lives in Talledega with his mother, Uniqua....
Huntsville, ALPosted by
RocketCityMom

Summer Activities for Kids at the Space & Rocket Center

This summer, beat the heat and head to the place that gives Huntsville it’s Rocket City nickname – the U.S. Space & Rocket Center! There’s always something fun and new going on that makes it an excellent place to visit over and over again, and this summer is no exception. Here are the things on our Must List for kids!
Huntsville, ALPosted by
AL.com

Huntsville’s latest coffee option has wheels

There’s coffee to-go and then there’s to-go coffee. Huntsville barista Rachel Bush’s new venture is the former and does the latter. Her freethought coffee co., spelled all lowercase, is a mobile coffee stand that debuted May 6 at Greene Street Market downtown. Bush looks like she’s in a cool band,...
Huntsville, ALthemadisonrecord.com

Carry the Load tour to visit Huntsville on May 22

HUNTSVILLE – The Carry the Load initiative will visit several sites in Huntsville on May 22. The nationwide tour’s stop in Huntsville will honor the nation’s heroes and making Memorial Day matter again. A non-profit organization, Carry The Load provides an active way for Americans to connect with the sacrifices...
wpde.com

Break a leg! Alabama Theater cast returns to the stage June 10

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Alabama Theater has announced that they will reopen on June 10. At the theater, you can "Enjoy live shows, toe-stomping beats, breath-taking acrobatics, and side-splitting comedy," according to their website. If you're interested in buying tickets to any of the upcoming concerts, click here.
Madison County, ALWHNT-TV

Riverton Elementary celebrates outdoor classroom certification

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A Madison County School is celebrating its certification as an official outdoor classroom school, the fifth in the district to receive the honor. Riverton Elementary was recognized this morning by the Alabama Wildlife Federation during a ceremony outside the school building. The outdoor classroom includes a...
Huntsville, ALWHNT-TV

Graduation dates across the TN Valley

Students across the Tennessee Valley are finishing the school year. High School seniors are getting ready to graduate and move on to whatever is next for them. But first, we want to celebrate their accomplishment of finishing high school. It’s something worth celebrated every year…but probably even more so this...
Alabama StateWAFF

Alabama COVID-19 website, Bama Tracker, coming to an end

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over one year ago, David Marconnet launched Bama Tracker, a tool used to help track all kinds of COVID-19 data. Now, with case numbers dropping and over one million Alabamians fully vaccinated, it’s coming to an end. Marconnet, the website developer, announced he will stop maintenance...
Huntsville, ALPosted by
Alabama Now

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Huntsville, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Huntsville, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
Decatur, ALPosted by
WZDX

Cat adoption events allow people to get free cuddles

ALABAMA, USA — A group called the Feline Fanciers Cat Rescue is hosting their Kitten Cuddles and Adoption events around North Alabama. They are held at local businesses like breweries and athletic clubs. These adoption events allow people to interact with adorable cats and kittens AND serve a purpose. They...
Alabama StatePosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Missing Tennessee teen may be in Alabama

From The Tribune staff reports SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. — A young girl has gone missing in Tennessee and authorities believe she may be with an adult male in Alabama or Georgia.  The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee are seeking the public’s help in finding 13-year-old […]
Huntsville, ALPosted by
WZDX

Local businesses are starting to require less masking

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The CDC announced that if you're fully vaccinated you can resume activities without wearing a mask or socially distancing unless required by a business. This is prompting many local businesses to change their masking guidelines. Lowe Mill only requires those who are not fully vaccinated to mask...
Huntsville, ALPosted by
WZDX

No more masks for fully vaccinated people at Lowe Mill

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Lowe Mill Arts and Entertainment has a new masking order in place. People who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear a mask inside the building. This comes after the CDC announced this week that people who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks or social distance in almost all indoor and outdoor settings unless required.
Huntsville, ALPosted by
WZDX

Local group picks up litter and keeps waterways clean

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Both litter and homelessness are big issues themselves but there can be a tie between the two. One local group is working to keep Huntsville clean. "Generally when you camp, any one of us would camp in the woods, we go to the woods, we set up camp, we put our tent up, we do our thing, wake up in the morning, clean up our camp and leave - no litter, nothing. So, the longer you live at a place, the more things you accumulate, so basically the accumulation of goods and the donations that flood into the homeless community are part of the problem because no one is there collecting the waste, there is no end cycle to the waste. It's just like things get dumped into the environment and it stays there, homeless people get evicted from their camps, their camp stays there and all their stuff just stays there," said James Spagnola, founder of MERTH.