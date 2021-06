Groundhog Day (noun): a situation in which a series of unwelcome or tedious events appear to be recurring in exactly the same way. In a weird sort of way there's a lot to envy about the entertainment the Canaries' fanbase has been treated to over the last decade or so. There's nothing quite like the thrill of a promotion race - especially when it doesn't all end in tears - and five promotions in the last 12 seasons is enough to suggest the average Norfolk resident's blood pressure must be through the roof.