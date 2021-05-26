Ian Baraclough urges youngsters to soak up experience on Northern Ireland duty

Former Northern Ireland winger Keith Gillespie would like to see more of Dion Charles, who was in fine goalscoring form for Accrington Stanley this season. Quote Message: I think Dan Ballard is a starter in the three in the back, which is the way forward for us with Ballard, Jonny Evans and Cathcart all playing together. Ciaron Brown was excellent tonight and is one who can come in if one of those three are injured. We didn't learn that much in terms of the personal who played, who all know what they can do. I would like to see a lot more of Dion Charles. I've liked him when I've seen him. Why was he brought on for the last couple of minutes? Give him 10 to 15 minutes to get into the game but I'm not sure that he touched the ball. I think it was a bit of a pointless substitution, maybe someone was carrying a knock but he certainly he deserves more game time.