‘The Get Together’ Is An Intertwining Series of Stories Centered Around Post-Grad Anxieties and Changes

College is a time when many young people find a sense of themselves outside of supervision. You gain experiences you’ll talk about for a lifetime. In most cases, gain lifelong friends. However, that time is not forever. Those four years go by in a blink and the next thing you know, everything changes. You’re expected to become an adult and take on all the responsibility that comes with it. As time goes on, people change and the life that you clung to does as well. The Get Together centers on one big party on a particular night. Director Will Bakke and co-writer Michael B. Allen decided to tell this story in three chapters with four different characters. Each of them with a different post-graduate dilemma that weaves in and out of each other.