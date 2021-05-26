Sinead O’Connor Recalls Argument and ‘Pillow Fight’ With Prince

In her upcoming memoir, Rememberings, Sinead O'Connor opens up about an argument and disturbing "pillow fight" she claims to have had with Prince. In an except from the book (available via People), the singer-songwriter writes that she spent an evening at Prince's house after he invited her to come "hang out." She says Prince asked if she wanted a drink and then slammed down a glass, saying, "Get it yourself." He then started "stalking up and down, one hand rubbing his chin, looking me up and down" and criticized her "swearing" in recent print interviews.