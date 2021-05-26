newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Sinead O’Connor Recalls Argument and ‘Pillow Fight’ With Prince

By Ultimate Prince Staff
Posted by 
Ultimate Prince
Ultimate Prince
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In her upcoming memoir, Rememberings, Sinead O'Connor opens up about an argument and disturbing "pillow fight" she claims to have had with Prince. In an except from the book (available via People), the singer-songwriter writes that she spent an evening at Prince's house after he invited her to come "hang out." She says Prince asked if she wanted a drink and then slammed down a glass, saying, "Get it yourself." He then started "stalking up and down, one hand rubbing his chin, looking me up and down" and criticized her "swearing" in recent print interviews.

ultimateprince.com
Ultimate Prince

Ultimate Prince

7
Followers
49
Post
921
Views
ABOUT

Dedicated exclusively to the life and career of one of the most singular artists in popular music history.

 https://ultimateprince.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince
Person
Ciara
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pillows#Fight#Book#Glass#Ty Start
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesStereogum

Sinéad O’Connor Reveals How Prince Terrorized Her In New Memoir

Sinéad O’Connor is releasing a memoir next month, Rememberings, which was announced back in December. The Irish musician is the subject of a new New York Times profile which details some of the revelations from the book, including a fuller version of a story about Prince which she once promised to reveal when she eventually wrote a memoir and she’s mentioned a couple times over the years.
New York City, NYNBC New York

Sinead O'Connor Talks Infamous ‘SNL' Performance and Being Called ‘Crazy'

Sinead O'Connor is opening up about how difficult it was being labeled "crazy" early in her career. In a lengthy interview with the New York Times published Tuesday, the Irish singer, 54, who emerged on the late 1980s alternative rock scene with a shaved head and a punk attitude, reflected on the negative way the media wrote about her throughout the 1990s.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Sinead O’Connor shares startling details of alleged ‘frightening’ encounter with Prince

Sinead O’Connor has shared more details of an alleged “frightening” encounter she claims to have had with Prince.In 2019, the singer alleged that she was once “summoned” to the musician’s Hollywood mansion where she claims he “tried to beat me up”.In a new book, as revealed in The New York Times, O’Connor has shared yet more details from this alleged incident. The singer claims that Prince continually criticised her for using swear words in interviews and that he became obsessed with the idea of her eating a bowl of soup made by his butler.She also alleges that, after the...
CelebritiesNME

Sinead O’Connor says Prince attacked her at his Hollywood home

Sinead O’Connor has claimed that she faced a violent confrontation with Prince after securing her biggest hit with a cover of his song ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’. In a new interview with The New York Times, the Irish singer said the incident occurred when Prince invited her to his Hollywood mansion after the 1991 cover became a huge hit.
Books & LiteratureTelegraph

Sinéad O’Connor hurled abuse at me – but now I understand why

I knew Sinéad O’Connor when she had hair. I used to see her around Dublin in the early 1980s, a shy, awkward teenager with a strange and intense vocal presence. I watched her rise with fascination, when she shaved her perfectly shaped head and unleashed that beautiful banshee wail. Her shattering cover of Prince’s Nothing Compares 2 U took her to number one all over the world in 1990, aged 24. So I parlayed my connections to wangle an interview. It was a disaster.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Sinead O’Connor used to ‘beg’ on the streets of Dublin as a child

Sinead O’Connor has revealed that she used to beg on the streets of Dublin as a child.Writing in her new memoir Rememberings, the Irish singer-songwriter recalled the struggles of her youth, including time spent begging with her sister, Eimear.“We had tramped the streets of Dublin together as children,” writes O’Connor. “We’d go to the Kingfisher chip shop with money we’d begged from strangers by telling them we needed to buy a bus ticket home.”“We were a strange mixture: middle-class kids with filthy clothes that had not been washed for years, begging. We were good at begging; we had to...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Sinead O’Connor claims she was encouraged to have an abortion by record executive and doctor

Sinead O’Connor has claimed she was once encouraged to have an abortion by a doctor and record executive.The Irish singer-songwriter was signed to Ensign Records at the time.According to O’Connor, she visited the doctor after learning she was pregnant, on the advice of label executive Nigel Grainge. The doctor then allegedly told her that Grainge had contacted him and asked him to “impress upon” O’Connor a warning about proceeding with the pregnancy.“Your record company has spent £100,000 recording your album. You owe it to them not to have this baby,” she recalls the doctor saying.“Furthermore,” writes O’Connor, “he informed...
NFLfoxbangor.com

Tory Lanez Allegedly Attacks ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Prince at Miami Club

Tory Lanez packs a serious punch … at least according to a ‘Love & Hip Hop’ cast member who told cops he needed medical attention after the rapper socked him in the face, but Tory’s denying it. Prince Michael Harty, a rapper/promoter who’s on “L&HH: Miami,” claims Tory reignited their...
Beauty & FashionModesto Bee

Prince estate is partnering with Urban Decay on new makeup collection

A Broadway musical, an unreleased album, a Netflix documentary. Aren't those the kind of posthumous products fans might expect from the Prince estate? However, now comes the announcement of a tie-in with cosmetics brand Urban Decay. A limited edition "cosmetics capsule" dubbed "Live Loud in Color" will highlight Prince's purple...
MusicJanesville Gazette

Director's cut of Prince blowing minds on 'While My Guitar Gently Weeps' now has more Prince

Music fans who hang around YouTube have likely seen the 2004 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame clip of Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne, Steve Winwood and Dhani Harrison performing the Beatles song "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" during George Harrison's induction ceremony. If so, they've seen Prince, off to the side during the verses, casually walk to center stage as the bridge approaches and proceed to pour forth a guitar solo so achingly beautiful that it's become canon.
Makeupgraziamagazine.com

Everything We Know About the Urban Decay x Prince Collection

Prince has always been a pop culture icon as a fashion legend, a musical genius, and everything in between. And now, his legacy will be celebrated by one of the beauty industry’s biggest brands: Urban Decay. The L’Oréal-owned cosmetics line teamed up with The Prince Estate to release the Urban Decay x Prince collection, an exclusive line formally entitled “Living Loud in Color.”
Designers & Collectionsbeautypackaging.com

Urban Decay To Launch Prince Collection on May 27th

Urban Decay (UD) is launching the Prince Collection on May 27th—and the limited edition packaging is going to be "super-rare" the brand says—and will pay tribute to the musical genius of Prince. The team at Urban Decay collaborated with The Prince Estate to create the line. It will feature new...