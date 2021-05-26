Amazon only interested in showing competitions with ‘no certainty of outcome’
Fan interest and competitive uncertainty will always drive Amazon Prime Video in the decisions it makes on buying sports rights, its managing director has said. The broadcaster went public in its opposition to the European Super League last month at the point when all 12 founder clubs were still on board, saying it “shared the concerns” of fans regarding the breakaway competition and had not been involved in any of the discussions around its foundation.www.ledburyreporter.co.uk