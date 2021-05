It's good to be Dick Wolf: the uber-producer just scored another night of programming on broadcast TV — this time at CBS. Two of Wolf's FBI dramas will now sandwich his newest FBI: International, one of four new shows that will premiere on CBS this fall. (In case you've forgotten, Wolf's other nights of programming are on NBC, where his Chicago and Law & Order franchises kick ass). Like NBC, spin-offs and reboots also work for CBS, which is why you'll see the return of CSI with William Petersen and Jorja Fox, and a new chapter of NCIS that takes place in Hawai'i.