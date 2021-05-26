Cancel
Phil Mickelson recognises consistency is key as he chases Ryder Cup place

By Press Association 2021
ledburyreporter.co.uk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewly-crowned US PGA champion Phil Mickelson has given himself three months to push for an unlikely Ryder Cup place. But the oldest major winner in the sport’s history accepts his association with the event will finally be over as a player without consistent results. The 50-year-old’s historic capture of a...

www.ledburyreporter.co.uk
