Music notes: Pink highlights new crop of music documentaries
The show, filled with aerial maneuvers, muscular pop songs and the singer’s unfettered joy, became my top pick among Atlanta’s concerts in 2018. Pink returned for an encore performance in March 2019 at what is now known as State Farm Arena. The venue name changed, but Pink’s dedication and showmanship did not. In fact, she was even more vocally impressive and assured as she romped through 20 years of hits. Not surprisingly, she topped my 2019 list of favorite concerts as well.www.ajc.com