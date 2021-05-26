Music notes: Pink highlights new crop of music documentaries

LONDON (AP) — Dua Lipa called for a “fair” pay raise for U.K. health workers as she was named a double winner at the Brit Awards in London last night. And she had a receptive audience for her plea. Of the 4,000 who attended the ceremony at the O2 Arena, 2,500 were health workers and their guests — given their tickets as a way of thanking them for their service during the pandemic. Lipa the won awards for top British female solo artist and album of the year. Taylor Swift got the global icon award, an honor that in the past has gone to stars like Elton John and David Bowie.