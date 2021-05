Callum McGregor first-half red card puts Celtic under the cosh. Roofe scores twice, great finishes with chest and head. ​An abject campaign by Celtic reached its nadir in the final Old Firm derby of the season at Ibrox, where their failure to take chances, combined with the first half dismissal of Callum McGregor, saw John Kennedy’s players devoured by a predatory Rangers side for whom Kemar Roofe’s double was supplemented by strikes by Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe. Five meetings of these arch-foes have emphasised the transfer of football power in Glasgow, with Rangers winning four and Celtic having to settle for a 1-1 home draw as their best showing.