MTK Global announced the signing of two-time British amateur national champion Dion Eede ahead of his plans to turn professional. News on when Eede will make his professional debut will be released in due course. During his time in the amateur ranks, Eede had numerous accolades to go alongside his two national titles, including becoming a three-time Kent champion and a five-time Southern Counties champion. His accomplishments also saw him represent England, and he’s now ready to take the next step in his successful career by turning professional with MTK Global.