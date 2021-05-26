TVA will maintain lake access points in North Alabama

TVA's annual summer aquatic vegetation spraying program starts next week and the agency hosted an update on the program last Wednesday. Stephen Turner, TVA’s Aquatic Plant Management Specialist, led the program. Dignitaries on hand included Guntersville Mayor Leigh Dollar, State Senators Clay Scofield and Steve Livingston, Rick Roden from the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, Scottsboro Mayor Jim McCamy, EDC President Matt Arnold, Commissioner in the Dept. of Conservation and Natural Resources Chris Blankenship, pro fisherman Buddy Gross and several TVA specialists. This lake excursion was orchestrated by TVA in hopes of educating city and state officials on the current status of lake weeds within Lake Guntersville, the science behind the necessity for TVA control of new, invasive species in the waters, and the effect these aquatic plants, dangerous and otherwise, have on fishing and other recreational aspects on the lake. Attendees were taken on TVA airboats to enjoy a sunny morning on the water while learning about Guntersville’s very-prevalent and heavily influential aquatic life.