Braves' Marcell Ozuna out six weeks with finger injury suffered while sliding
Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna injured himself on a slide Tuesday night in Fenway Park. It's apparent immediately that something went very wrong with a couple of his fingers. After the game, Braves manager Brian Snitker said Ozuna dislocated both the ring and middle fingers on his left hand. Wednesday. Ozuna posted a message to Instagram saying he's going to miss six weeks. He'll need the time for both fingers to heal and then work his swing back into shape, likely with a minor-league rehab assignment, so we'll call this at least six weeks the Braves will be without his services.www.msn.com