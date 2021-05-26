newsbreak-logo
Braves' Marcell Ozuna out six weeks with finger injury suffered while sliding

By Matt Snyder
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBraves outfielder Marcell Ozuna injured himself on a slide Tuesday night in Fenway Park. It's apparent immediately that something went very wrong with a couple of his fingers. After the game, Braves manager Brian Snitker said Ozuna dislocated both the ring and middle fingers on his left hand. Wednesday. Ozuna posted a message to Instagram saying he's going to miss six weeks. He'll need the time for both fingers to heal and then work his swing back into shape, likely with a minor-league rehab assignment, so we'll call this at least six weeks the Braves will be without his services.

