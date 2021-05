EASTON, Pa. – The City of Easton may have to sink an additional $150,000 into the Pine Street garage in maintenance. City Administrator Luis Campos said during Wednesday night's Easton City Council meeting that he received a work order request from the city's engineering department requesting that immediate work be done on the 50-year-old garage. He did not specify the work but said that the council could expect that it would cost $100,000 to $150,000.