Worcester, MA

Library Service Desk will be closed on Memorial Day 2021

By Vivian Okyere
umassmed.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Library Service Desk will be closed for the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, May 31, 2021. UMMS/UMMHC ID access only to enter the library (24/7). At this time the library is not open to members of the public.

library.umassmed.edu
Memorial Day#Library#Open Access#Public Access
Massachusetts StateYourArlington

Select Board Wednesday: Closing on 1207-11 Mass. Ave.

The Arlington Select Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, May 19, at 7 p.m., for the 37th time remotely. See the regular agenda here >> (linked items have supporting documents). The site at 1207-11 Mass. Ave. is planning location of Hotel Lexington. The office of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark (MA-05)...
Worcester, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Former St. Peter-Marian High School in Worcester would become retirement community under plan

A nonprofit senior housing agency has plans to build a retirement community at a now-closed Catholic school in Worcester. Goddard/Homestead, which operates independent living facilities and a rest home in the area, is seeking a special permit to operate a continuing care retirement community at the campus of St. Peter-Marian High School, The Telegram & Gazette reported Friday.
Worcester, MAMiddletown Press

Nonprofit seeks to build senior community at closed school

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A nonprofit senior housing agency has plans to build a retirement community at a now-closed Catholic school in Worcester. Goddard/Homestead, which operates independent living facilities and a rest home in the area, is seeking a special permit to operate a continuing care retirement community at the campus of St. Peter-Marian High School, The Telegram & Gazette reported Friday.
Lancaster, MAtelegram.com

'Hidden Treasures' being celebrates in Lancaster on May 23 with sign dedication

LANCASTER - On Sunday, May 23, the Lancaster Historical Society (LHS) will participate in the Freedom’s Way National Heritage Area’s “Hidden Treasures” celebration. All are invited to attend as the LHS dedicates a new sign denoting a site of importance to the early settlement of the oldest town in Worcester County. After the dedication, guests will be invited to follow an historical trail mapped out and shown on a newly developed brochure.
Fitchburg, MASentinel & Enterprise

Older Americans Month celebrated at Fitchburg Senior Center

FITCHBURG – There was a sense of joy in the air at the Fitchburg Senior Center on Wednesday as 100 grab-and-go meals were handed out drive-thru style in celebration of Older Americans Month. “What a perfect time to do this since we reopened recently after being closed for 14 months,”...
Worcester County, MAtelegram.com

Item calendar for the May 14 Item

Editor's note: Call any location before going. Send listings for events happening in any of the seven towns to: TheItem@telegram.com. Berlin Public Library: To sign up for virtual programming, contact Berlin Public Library, (978) 838-2812 or email sfoster@cwmars.org: Virtual Story Time, Mondays, May 24, June 7, postings emailed upon request; Teens Book Talk, Mondays, May 17, June 21, July 26 and Aug. 16, preregistration required. 7 p.m. Teen Advisory Board, Monday, May 24 and Sept. 27, 7 p.m. Library Yard Story times, Mondays, May 17 and 24, with Ms. Sara, 10 a.m.; bring a chair or blanket. Solomon Pond Mall Story Times, Mondays, June 14, July 12, Aug. 9 and Sept. 13, with Ms. Sara, in the grassy area at the mall, 11 a.m. StoryWalk at the Solomon Pond Mall, coming this summer. Davis Bates Storyteller for all ages, Monday, Aug. 9, 4 p.m.
Worcester County, MAleominsterchamp.com

Rollstone Bank & Trust donates $10,000 to North Star Family Services

The Rollstone Bank & Trust Foundation has made a $10,000 donation to North Star Family Services to continue to support its work serving homeless families in Northern Worcester County. North Star Family Services (formerly the Montachusett Interfaith Hospitality Network, Inc.) started its work housing homeless families in 2003. Throughout 2020,...
Worcester, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

‘The best of Worcester’: City comes together to extend expiring program that delivered 73 tons of food to help the community

Volunteers wheeled dozens of boxes filled with food around the side entrance of the Belmont AME Zion Church in Worcester. In the basement of the church, not far from a small mountain of boxes, Rev. Clyde Talley praised the efforts by the community to continue the Farmers To Family program despite federal funding ending by the later this month.