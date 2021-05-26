Report: AS Roma Targeting Summer Move For Chelsea Outcast Tammy Abraham

AS Roma are planning a move for Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham in the summer, according to reports in Italy.

The 23-year-old has been frozen out of the first-team by Blues boss Thomas Tuchel and could seal a permanent move away from Stamford Bridge this summer.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness, the England international has emerged as a potential target for the Serie A outfit ahead of the summer transfer window, with the club hunting for a replacement for 35-year-old Edin Džeko, whose future at the Stadio Olimpico remains uncertain.

Abraham is out of favour under Thomas Tuchel and could leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The report further states that a move could be fuelled by the fact that Abraham knows Roma manager José Mourinho 'well', and with minutes looking hard to come by currently in west London, a move to Italy could be on the cards for the former Aston Villa man.

Abraham, who has bagged 12 goals and six assists in 32 appearances across all competitions for the west Londoners this season, hasn't been given a look in by the German boss in recent months.

An exclusion from his side's matchday squad in their 1-0 FA Cup final defeat to Leicester City despite him being the competition's leading goalscorer was yet another sign of Tuchel's lack of faith in Abraham and his quality.

Abraham has endured a frustrating end to the season despite being a regular under former manager Frank Lampard. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

With Chelsea being linked with a move for the likes of Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku, a move away from Stamford Bridge in search of regular game-time has emerged as a serious option for Abraham as the season comes to a close.

West Ham and Aston Villa are reportedly among those who're interested in the striker's signature - with Chelsea likely to consider selling the Cobham graduate for a fee in the region of £40 million.

