Premier League

Report: AS Roma Targeting Summer Move For Chelsea Outcast Tammy Abraham

By Vayam Lahoti
Absolute Chelsea
 4 days ago

AS Roma are planning a move for Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham in the summer, according to reports in Italy.

The 23-year-old has been frozen out of the first-team by Blues boss Thomas Tuchel and could seal a permanent move away from Stamford Bridge this summer.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness, the England international has emerged as a potential target for the Serie A outfit ahead of the summer transfer window, with the club hunting for a replacement for 35-year-old Edin Džeko, whose future at the Stadio Olimpico remains uncertain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Tvov_0aCR1BTn00
Abraham is out of favour under Thomas Tuchel and could leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The report further states that a move could be fuelled by the fact that Abraham knows Roma manager José Mourinho 'well', and with minutes looking hard to come by currently in west London, a move to Italy could be on the cards for the former Aston Villa man.

Abraham, who has bagged 12 goals and six assists in 32 appearances across all competitions for the west Londoners this season, hasn't been given a look in by the German boss in recent months.

An exclusion from his side's matchday squad in their 1-0 FA Cup final defeat to Leicester City despite him being the competition's leading goalscorer was yet another sign of Tuchel's lack of faith in Abraham and his quality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ALJEw_0aCR1BTn00
Abraham has endured a frustrating end to the season despite being a regular under former manager Frank Lampard. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

With Chelsea being linked with a move for the likes of Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku, a move away from Stamford Bridge in search of regular game-time has emerged as a serious option for Abraham as the season comes to a close.

West Ham and Aston Villa are reportedly among those who're interested in the striker's signature - with Chelsea likely to consider selling the Cobham graduate for a fee in the region of £40 million.

Related
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Race for the top four where the real drama lies in the Premier League

Just three points cover Leicester, Chelsea and Liverpool going into a decisive final week of the race for Champions League places. While the Foxes and Blues, who hold the final two qualifying places, were otherwise occupied with the FA Cup final this weekend – they meet again on Tuesday – fifth-placed Liverpool kept themselves in touch with goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s dramatic late winner against West Brom.
Premier Leaguecompletesports.com

Moyes: West Ham Can’t Afford Tammy Abraham

David Moyes has ruled West Ham out of the running to sign Tammy Abraham. The Chelsea frontman is understood to be one of Moyes’ top summer targets as he attempts to bolster his strikeforce. But the Hammers boss says Abraham’s reported £40million price tag means the 23-year-old is well out...
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Aston Villa emerge as favourites after setting aside £40m to sign striker

Aston Villa have reportedly emerged as the favourites to sign Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham this summer after West Ham boss David Moyes ruled out a move. Villa, Wolves, Leicester and the Hammers are all in the running to land the England forward, who has struggled for game time since Thomas Tuchel took the Stamford Bridge reins from Frank Lampard. However, it would appear that chase is now down to just three.
Premier League90min.com

David Moyes rules West Ham out of race for £40m Tammy Abraham

West Ham United manager David Moyes has ruled his side out of the race for Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham if he is valued at £40m. The Blues are understood to have slapped that price tag on the head of Abraham, who has struggled for minutes under Thomas Tuchel and is set to enter the final two years of his contract this summer.
Premier Leagueonefootball.com

Ranking the five favourites to sign Tammy Abraham this summer

Tammy Abraham’s future at Chelsea appears uncertain with the forward having found himself on the fringes since Thomas Tuchel’s arrival as head coach at Stamford Bridge. Abraham enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season with Chelsea last season to score 18 goals in all competitions, but has struggled to secure a regular starting spot this season amid competition for a first-team place from summer signing Timo Werner and Olivier Giroud.
Premier Leaguefootballinsider247.com

Whelan predicts Leeds could enter Abraham race after Athletic update

Leeds United could enter the race for Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham if he becomes available on a loan deal. That is according to ex-Leeds ace and boyhood fan Noel Whelan, speaking exclusively to Football Insider after the Athletic reported the latest twist in the hunt for the 23-year-old’s signature. It is...
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

Ralph Hasenhuttl keen for Southampton to complete loan transfer of £20m Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek

According to the Express, Ralph Hasenhuttl is keen to see Southampton sign Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan with a view to making the move permanent next summer. Hasenhuttl had sought to acquire the Blues talent a year ago but missed out to Fulham, with whom the 25-year-old has been relegated from the Premier League as a key aspect of Scott Parker’s side.