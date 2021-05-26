Cancel
Syracuse, NY

Severe thunderstorms leave trees down, other damage across Central New York

By Meteorologist Peter Hall
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet set for yet another summery warm day. However, this afternoon's scattered thunderstorm threat is even higher and more threatening than what happened Tuesday afternoon. Be weather aware for the potential for threatening weather for parts of Wednesday afternoon! Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop. While some of these showers and thunderstorms will be mild to moderate, there is a risk that a couple of damaging severe thunderstorms may occur over parts of central New York.

